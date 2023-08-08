Season 18 of America's Got Talent is nearing the end of the audition rounds, and the acts are still heating up. The show returned on Tuesday for the ninth night of auditions and introduced fans to a whole new slew of impressive performers and mind-blowing entertainers.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- watched in awe as another group of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

From modern dancers to stunning vocalists to spotlight-stealing acrobats, there were countless performers who blew the judges away among the latest slew of hopefuls to hit the stage.

However, there was one act in particular that seems to spark something in the judges and truly take their collective breath away -- the massive, mind-bending Japanese dance crew Chibi Unity.

Their act was a flawless demonstration of style, substance, synchronicity and beauty, with dozens of members dancing in perfect unity while telling a story with their bodies and their moves.

"The dance category this year, on season 18, is off the charts. But you took it to another level," Howie marveled. "The emotion that comes out of your dancing, it's inspirational. You added everything. This is so wonderful... and the moves that you had. I would love to see a show, an hour of you in Las Vegas."

Sofia had even greater praise, sharing, "I was getting goosebumps. My heart was, like, beating. It was the best dancing I've ever seen in my life, ever! I would say it was the perfect AGT audition."

"When I saw this audition, I wasn't thinking just about dance. It was so powerful, so original, so incredible," Simon chimed in. "I mean, just amazing."

"I think, right now, we're all thinking the same thing," Simon continued, calling Terry to join them at the judges table. "We loved you so much that we collectively would like to give you something special."

Simon, along with Terry and his fellow judges, gleefully slammed their hands on the Golden Buzzer in unity, showered the overjoyed dance group in shimmering confetti. Chibi Unity now moves on straight to the live rounds and will get another chance to show the world what they are capable of.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

Dancer Donovyn Diaz

Clown and Comic Impressionist Papayso

Aerialists Morgan & Roxi

Sword Dancer Titos Tsai

Magician Kevin Li

Check out the video below for a look at one of this season's most amazing Golden Buzzer winners!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Gets Emotional Over Singer's Golden Buzzer-Worthy Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT': Two Moms' Heart Transplant Story Leaves Judges in Tears

'AGT' Contestant Horrifies Heidi Klum With 'Disturbing' Act

'AGT': Simon Cowell Praises Blind, Autistic Singer's Audition

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Fights Through Vocal Injury

Related Gallery