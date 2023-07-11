Season 18 of America's Got Talent just keeps getting better by the week! The show returned on Tuesday for the sixth night of the audition rounds and introduced fans to a whole new slew of impressive performers and mind-blowing entertainers.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- returned to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as another group of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

Simon's voice was back and rested, for the most part, during this new night of auditions, and he came prepared to share a surprising amount of praise for the latest batch of AGT hopefuls.

However, there was one inspiring performer that the show -- as usual -- saved for last. A stunningly talented young songstress named Lavender Darcangelo who is blind, autistic and full of lively energy.

After winning over the judges before her performance with her beautiful spirit, she delivered a stunning rendition of Irene Cara's "Out Here on My Own" that wound up getting a standing ovation from everyone in the audience.

"That was sensational. Honestly, sensational," Simon marveled. "Everything about that was just magical, magical. You have such a talent. You have such an amazing personality. And you know what? We make the show because we get to meet people like you occasionally. And I am so happy that you've come on our show to share your talent with us because this is an audition I'll never forget. It was amazing, amazing."

Lavender shared with the judges, "Thank you so much. I got to say, AGT is my favorite show because it's about being different. And, like, I don't know, I'm just not normal."

"Well, I think I'm speaking for all of us because we love you just the way you are," Simon shared."

"I feel like I just fell in love," Heidi shared with a smile. "And, you know, this AGT journey is an amazing journey. And I would love to be your cheerleader and hold your hand all the way to the finish line. What do you say?"

With that, Heidi excitedly slammed the Golden Buzzer and showered the young songstress in shimmering confetti, securing her place in the live shows later this season.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

Mariandrea Villegas

82nd Airborne Chorus

MOS

Artem Shchukin

Trent Toney

Duo Desire

Check out the video below for a look at one of this season's most amazing Golden Buzzer winners!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

