Season 18 of America's Got Talent just keeps raising the bar! The show returned on Tuesday for the fifth night of the audition rounds, and the show introduced fans to a whole new slew of jaw-dropping performers and impressive entertainers.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- returned to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as another group of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

After the last few weeks of Cowell's voice starting to waiver, Tuesday saw his voice go out almost altogether, leaving the outspoken judge using a digital soundboard to speak to contestants and give his feedback -- which elated the fellow judges. However, even without his voice, he was able to express excitement over the night's most memorable performance.

That truly moving number came from a vocal teacher and aspiring songstress, Lachuné, who explained why she's been hesitant before now to chase the dream of musical stardom herself.

"I grew up in a singing family. I spent most of my years observing them do it. I just never pictured myself actually having the moment to be onstage," she shared. "I started teaching because I learned that if I can't do the thing, try to work close to it. And so that kept the spark alive."

"I am here because I'm taking my own advice. As a teacher, you're always sitting on the opposite side of the piano. And you're always pouring into them and saying, 'Yay! Take the initiative. Don't get too comfortable. Go for it. Be yourself.' And after a while, I started getting a little conflicted about it because I was like, 'Well, am I doing the same thing?'" she explained. "And so today it's about coming out here, taking initiative, and being along with my students."

Now that she finally had center stage, Lachuné didn't mess around when it came to taking her shot and she delivered a beautiful, emotionally stirring rendition of Coldplay's "Yellow" that was absolutely breathtaking.

The number brought Cowell to his feet as the crowd erupted into cheers and the judge fought through his vocal injury to ask how she felt she did, and to judge her own performance.

"Well, ok, if I was my student, I would be clapping for them right now," Lachuné said, as she fought back tears of joy over the overwhelming feedback.

While she might not have earned a Golden Buzzer, it was definitely a case of the show saving the best for last, and her impassioned vocals and undeniable charm make her a serious contender for the season to come.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other biggest, most epic performances:

The Sharpe Family Singers

Adrian Stoica & Hurricane's Duo Dog Act

Hand Balancing Acrobat Chen Lei

10-Year-Old Magician Ryland

Comedian Barry Brewer

Tap Dancer Justin Jackson

Check out the video below for a look at one of this season's most amazing Golden Buzzer winners!

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hypnotic Dance Crew This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'AGT' Week 4: Howie Mandel Slams Golden Buzzer for Hypnotic Dance Crew

'AGT': Blind 17-Year-Old Singer Earns Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

'AGT' Season 18 Kicks Off With Emotional Golden Buzzer and Scary Falls

Why Simon Cowell Will Be Uncharacteristically Speechless on ‘America's Got Talent' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery