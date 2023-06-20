America's Got Talent returned on Tuesday for the fourth night of season 18 auditions, and the show kept the talent train rolling along with a brand new selection of jaw-dropping performances and potential future celebs.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- returned to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as another group of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

Early in the second hour of Tuesday's two-hour show, one particularly impressive dance crew, known as Murmuration, took the stage with a unique act involving 65 total dancers.

The performance involved one man leading the giant cadre of synchronized performers -- all of whom managed to pull off a perfectly times routine with their arms and upper bodies and all while blindfolded.

It truly is something you've got to see to really understand the beauty.

Mandel, however, certainly saw the beauty in it and was left stunned by the flawless audition.

"Well, I was mesmerized," Mandel said after his fellow judges had already showered the group in effusive praise. "I find what you do hypnotic."

"And I think it's very original. I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people, and the movements are smaller but perfect," Mandel continued. "It blew me away."

Seemingly compelled by the movement of the dancers (or at least his approximation), Mandel stood and moved over to the center of the judges' table to slam the Golden Buzzer, showering the dancers in shimmering confetti and securing their place in the Live Rounds.

Here's a look at a few of the night's other epic performances:

El Invertebrado

Freedom Singers

Warrior Squad

Dani Kerr

Maureen Langan

