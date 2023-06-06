America's Got Talent returned on Tuesday for the second night of season 18 auditions, and the show kept the impressive display of skill going with a whole slew of new, jaw-dropping performances.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- returned to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as another group of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

However, there were a few that clearly stood out -- and one that inspired Simon to hand out his coveted Golden Buzzer in only the second week.

The episode felt special from the moment 17-Year-Old Indonesian singer/songwriter Putri Ariani took the stage and explained how much just competing on AGT meant to her.

"My biggest challenge is that people look at me as a blind person, not as a musician," she shared with the AGT cameras. "But when I'm singing, I feel like a superstar."

When introducing herself to the judges, Putri explained her ultimate dream, sharing that she's hoping to go to Juilliard after having just graduated, and added, "My dream is being the biggest diva in the world like Whitney Houston and win a Grammy award."

Putri began her audition seated behind a piano and belted out an original tune that left the judges and the audience in awe. It was such a stunning display of vocal talent, a wowed Simon took to the stage to quietly ask if she'd be willing to perform another song.

"I just said to Putri, I like her voice so much, I want her to sing a second song, please," Simon explained.

"This song is special for you, Simon," Putri said, as she delivered another incredible original composition that stunned the judges even more than the first tune and left the young singer in tears.

"Well, I think we're all feeling the same thing," Simon said, looking at his fellow judges. "You know, you're 17, you write songs, you've got an amazing, distinctive voice. And I mean really, really good."

Simon added that, when it comes to getting into Juilliard, "I don't know whether this is gonna make a difference or not, however..." as he stood up and slammed his hand onto the Golden Buzzer, showering Putri in shimmering confetti and securing her spot in the live shows.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

Why Simon Cowell Will Be Uncharacteristically Speechless on ‘America's Got Talent' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

'America's Got Talent' Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized, Unconscious

'AGT' Season 18 Kicks Off With Emotional Golden Buzzer and Scary Falls

See Ed Sheeran Surprise 'AGT' Alum Mike Yung With Duet in NYC Subway

'AGT: All-Stars' Is Bringing the World's Best Performers Together

Related Gallery