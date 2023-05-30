America's Got Talent kicked off its 18th season on Tuesday and proved that even after all the thousands of auditions seen over the years there are still a lot of amazing acts out there looking for recognition.

The show's stalwart stars -- including judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, as well as host Terry Crews -- returned to the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as a whole new slew of hopefuls hit the stage to show off their skills.

However, there were a few that clearly stood out -- and one that inspired the judges to hand out the first of the season's coveted Golden Buzzers.

The Mzansi Youth Choir, a collection of amazing singers from South Africa, came out with an amazing cover of a song called "It's OK," written by former AGT contestant Nightbirde, who died shortly after having to drop out of the season following a battle with cancer.

The performance was breathtaking and uplifting and hit very close to home for the judges -- all of whom had formed a connection to Nightbirde before her tragic passing.

Simon was brought to tears and had a hard time getting out his words before showering the choir with love and praise.

"I know how much this would have meant to her. Right until the end, she was so passionate about sharing her music," a tearful Simon shared. "And this has gone all over the world. And you've come back here with the most amazing tribute. It was just breathtaking, honestly."

Backed by chants from the audience of "Golden Buzzer" the judges came together to award the choir the coveted honor -- moving them on to the live shows automatically.

And once again, Season 18 of AGT reminded everyone exactly why this show has been on for as long as it has!

Here's a look at a few of the night's other epic performances:

Philip Bowen

This talented, modern violinist from Detroit showcased his incredible musical talent and charming personality with an unforgettable performance that earned him four Yes votes and moved him to the next round of competition.

Three G

This Ukrainian acrobatic trio delivered some of the most dramatic and dangerous balancing stunts the show has ever seen -- and it ended up going south when they took a painful fall. However, they pushed through and tried the stunt once more. While the audition wasn't flawless, their determination and obvious skill won the judges over and earned the trio a trip to the next round.

Trigg Watson

Using a large computer monitor, some TikTok videos and some technical wizardry, this digital magician left the judges stunned with some clever sleight of hand and fancy photoshopping magic.

D'Corey Johnson

This 11-year-old vocalist with dreams of Broadway wowed with a performance of Journey's "Open Arms," and adapts like a pro when Simon asks him to drop the backing track and perform a cappella. The young singer knocks the audition out of the park and earns four yes votes from the impressed judges.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

Heidi Klum on Returning to 'AGT' and If She Ever Plans to Walk Away (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Simon Cowell Will Be Uncharacteristically Speechless on ‘America's Got Talent' (Exclusive)

See Ed Sheeran Surprise 'AGT' Alum Mike Yung With Duet in NYC Subway

'AGT: All-Stars' Is Bringing the World's Best Performers Together

'America's Got Talent' Crowns Its Season 17 Winner

Related Gallery