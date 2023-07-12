Andrew Stanton both horrified and delighted the judges of America's Got Talent with his audition on Tuesday's show. The extreme performer wordlessly took to the stage carrying three swords and a frying pan.

Grouping the swords together, he placed all three down his throat before hammering them in further with the frying pan. He then tied a rope to the knives with a weight at the end flinging the weight away as the swords were pulled from his throat.

The audience was completely absorbed with the performance, screaming and gasping as he continued to defy logic. When he pulled out an arrow-tipped stake, judge Heidi Klum hid under the judges' table in fear.

Andrew placed the stake in the ground, leaning over the pointed tip before spinning and balancing on the metal spear.

"You should change your name to shish kabob," judge Howie Mandel quipped.

Heidi was speechless, and Sofia Vergara was conflicted.

"I have mixed feelings," Sofia admitted. "This is very disturbing and fun at the same time. It's like, I like you, and I don't like you at the same time."

Judge Simon Cowell was impressed by Andrew's display, saying, "We've seen this kind of act before, but the stuff we've seen before is tame in comparison."

When it came time to vote, Heidi regained her voice, saying, "I want to say no, but I have to say yes."

Sofia quipped, "I don't want to see you again, and I can't wait."

Andrew got four yes votes and moved forward in the competition.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

