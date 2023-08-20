Sofia Vergara is dancing through the Tusa!

On Saturday, the America's Got Talent judge danced the night away at the Karol G concert in Los Angeles. The Modern Family alum took to her Instagram to share a handful of snaps from the evening with her friends in support of her fellow Colombian superstar.

"Tr amamoos @karolg 💗💗," Vergara captioned the first post which was a video of her dancing to the music and showing off her sexy lace corset top and ripped jeans combo.

The 51-year-old actress followed up the post with a video of her and actress, Paulina Davila, dancing along to the music.

Vergara ended her post with a group picture of her and her Griselda co-stars.

"Griselda’s crew!💗💗 @netflix @karolg," she captioned the snap that featured her, Alberto Guerra, Jose Valasquez, Orlando Pineda and Davila.

For her part, Karol took to her Instagram Story to show Vergara some love by reposting the video of her dancing in the crowd.

"Jaja Lindaaa," the "BICHOTA" songstress wrote.

Vergara's outing is one of many she's had since ending her marriage to Joe Manganiello in July.

Last week, the actress soaked up the sun -- and showed off a little bit of skin in a pink swimsuit -- during an outing with her friends.

In addition, Vergara has been enjoying girls' nights with her niece, Claudia, and other friends and even celebrated her birthday in Italy.

Both Sofia and Manganiello have been spotted out without their wedding rings.

In July, a source told ET that the former A-list couple have been doing their own thing and "living separate lives" amid their divorce proceedings.

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said at the time. "Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

