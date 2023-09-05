Sofia Vergara is having a music-packed summer, following her split from Joe Manganiello. From checking out Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour to judging a slew of impressive acts on America's Got Talent live qualifying rounds, she's making the most of her newly single life.

The actress spoke with ET's Denny Directo on Tuesday, following night three of the AGT qualifying rounds, and marveled at the pure electric energy and talent on display at the Beyoncé concert she attended over the weekend.

"Anyone can learn a thing or two from Beyoncé," Vergara gushed. "That was, I mean, she was spectacular! What a show!"

"Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything," Vergara added, in awe.

As ET previously reported, Manganiello filed for divorce in July after seven years of marriage, and it seems that Vergara has been living it up ever since, going to a slew of concerts and performances with some of her famous friends.

[We saw Karol G], and before Karol G was Taylor Swift," Vergara explained. "I mean, I don't think I've ever gone to so many concerts [in my life]."

When asked why she's felt the call of music so much in recent weeks, Vergara said, "I don't know. I've been lucky! People have been inviting me out, you know, trying to to have fun. So I've been going everywhere they invite me."

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello gave a joint statement to Page Six, confirming their split, saying, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Meanwhile, a source previously told ET that "Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives."

"They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."

Meanwhile, the season 18 competition of America's Got Talent continues with a live results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: