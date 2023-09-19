A big performance with big emotional impact! Sofía Vergara was overwhelmed during Tuesday's America's Got Talent by her Golden Buzzer recipient, singer Gabriel Henrique.

ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Vergara after Tuesday's fifth live qualifying round, and she opened up about one of the most impressive acts of the nights -- Henrique's high-note hitting performance of "Something Beautiful" by Jacob Banks.

"I mean, it was super emotional," Vergara said of her tearful, joyous response to the epic number. "I was prepared for him to be good, but never to be this amazingly good."

According to Vergara, Henrique's song choice was far from what she or the other judges expected, considering he'd first blown them away -- and earned Vergara's Golden Buzzer -- during the audition rounds with a rendition of "Run to You" by Whitney Houston

"I was surprised by the song because, you know, it's a very difficult song. It's a song that I don't think we were expecting," Vergara said. "I think we were expecting, like, a diva song, and then he was gonna go crazy."

"And so, at the beginning, I was like, 'Aye, no, he's not going to be able to go as high as he can with this song,'" she continued. "[But] you saw it. You heard it!"

"It was like giving me goosebumps!" she added. "It was super crazy, because he's so lost in his performance. It's really, really something special to watch in person."

Fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see if Henrique gets enough votes to move onto the finals, but Vergara has high hopes, "Because he really deserves to."

"Although I have to say that it's going to be difficult this season, because there are so many great talents," she added.

Season 18 of America's Got Talent is quickly approaching its finale, which will cap off a particularly interesting and challenging year for Vergara herself -- who split with husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, and has subsequently been living her best life with her close friends.

"It's been an interesting year for me. A lot of changes," Vergara shared. "A lot of good and craziness. Bad things happened, and good things happened. A mix of what makes life so entertaining and interesting. So I can't complain."

"I've had a great, great time. And I mean there's always time for more good stuff [to come]," she shared.

America's Got Talent live results show kicks off on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

