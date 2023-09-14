Joe Manganiello is keeping in shape with a gym buddy! The Archenemy star was spotted heading out from a workout session with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Manganiello, 46, and O'Connor, 33, were photographed leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, on Wednesday, and appeared to be in good spirits.

In photographs published by Page Six, Manganiello -- rocking shorts and a white tank top from his own streetwear line, Death Saves -- chatted with a cheerful O'Connor, who looked fit and sporty in a blue athletic top and black leggings.

O'Connor was all smiles as they strolled to Manganiello's Cadillac SUV, where she jumped into the passenger seat and the pair drove off.

O'Connor, a Los Angeles-born actress and TV host -- who grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, before returning to L.A. to attend UCLA as an English major -- is best known for her work as an entertainment reporter, as well as for small roles on numerous shows including Two and a Half Men, Ballers, and Days of Our Lives

Most recently, O'Connor portrayed actress Dyan Cannon on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The gym session comes nearly two months after news broke that Manganiello had filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara after seven years of marriage.

According to Manganiello's divorce petition, filed in July, Manganiello and Vergara signed a prenuptial agreement that stipulates that they each keep any assets that were accumulated during their time together. The docs also state their date of separation as July 2, 2023.

The couple first announced their split, and intention to divorce, on July 17, in a statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair's joint statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Both Manganiello and Vergara have been spotted hanging out with friends and hitting up concerts in the weeks following their split. Check out the video below to see how the stars have been trying to live their best single lives.

