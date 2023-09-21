Sofia Vergara is almost unrecognizable as the infamous "Cocaine Godmother" Griselda Blanco in the upcoming miniseries Griselda.

Netflix released the first teaser for the six-episode series -- which Vergara also executive produced -- on Thursday, giving fans a look at how the actress and America's Got Talent judge embodies the notorious real-life Colombian kingpin, who created one of history's most profitable cartels while running cocaine through Miami in the 1970s and 1980s.

"You've thought about me a lot, haven't you?" Vergara rasps in the trailer, addressing a room full of sketchy-looking man. "I heard that you like my product. We can make a lot of money together."

We only get a glimpse of the actress as the infamous title character at the very end, after one thug makes the mistake of asking, "Who is the one in charge?"

Griselda also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito and includes a guest appearance from Colombian singer Karol G.

Watch the teaser and see first-look photos below:

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Griselda premieres Jan. 25, 2024 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: