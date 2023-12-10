Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor had their first public date night!

On Saturday, the 46-year-old actor and the 33-year-old Winning Time actress walked the red carpet together during the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) gala.

Manganiello looked dapper in a dark suit that he paired with a blue shirt and tie. Sporting a new look, the Magic Mike star rocked a clean-shaven face. For her part, O'Connor wore a emerald green dress with a high slit, that allowed her to show off a little leg.

The pair showed little PDA as they posed alongside each other. At one point, the True Blood star wrapped his arm around O'Connor's waist while the photographers snapped their pics.

Inside the event, Manganiello was honored with the COAF Humanitarian Award. Manganiello took to his Instagram to share reposts of him accepting his award. However, he did not share any photos with O'Connor.

O'Connor, a Los Angeles-born actress and TV host -- who grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, before returning to L.A. to attend UCLA as an English major -- is best known for her work as an entertainment reporter, as well as for small roles on numerous shows including Two and a Half Men, Ballers, and Days of Our Lives.

The star's date night comes three months after they were first linked together. In September People reported that Manganiello and O'Connor were "casually seeing" each other after meeting at an unofficial after-party for Winning Time.

Shortly after, the pair were see smiling as they left Gold's Gym in Venice, California.

Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara, 51, in July after seven years of marriage. In the months following their split, both have appeared to move on. In November, the Modern Family actress was spotted with Dr. Justin Saliman.

At the time, a source told ET that things were going great with Vergara and Dr. Saliman.

"They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow," the source said. "Sofia and Justin have a lot of fun together and Sofia always keeps everyone around her laughing and in positive spirits. Justin likes that she takes pride in keeping her personal life private, that she’s up front and honest, and that she can be her genuine self with him."

