Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have agreed to settle their divorce less than a year after they announced they were calling it quits.

According to multiple reports, Vergara and Manganiello struck a deal to finalize their divorce with the help of a prenup in place. People reported on Friday that court documents show they "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court."

The outlet also reported that the court documents state Manganiello requested that the court terminate spousal support for both parties. As far as assets are concerned, TMZ, who was first with the settlement news, reported that they'll get to walk away with what they accumulated individually over the course of their seven-year marriage.

The news comes less than a month after Vergara explained in an interview with Spain's second-largest daily newspaper, El País, why they decided to divorce last year.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara added of her and Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the Griselda star is excited about what the future holds and she is not at all "fazed" by her ex being in a new relationship.

"Sofia is having fun and doing her thing," the source said. "She's not looking to be tied down."

The source added that the Modern Family alum "is focused on herself and enjoying dating" and that she's "ready for this new chapter."

Vergara, 51, had recently been linked to Dr. Justin Saliman. Meanwhile, Manganiello, 47, made headlines in December for his newfound romance with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

A source told ET that Manganiello and O'Connor, 33, first crossed paths at a party for Winning Time -- which O'Connor appears in -- and they connected instantly. The pair subsequently made their red carpet debut together at the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in December.

The source told ET that Vergara "wishes Joe the best" when it comes to his new romance.

"His relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her," the source said, adding that Manganiello and O'Connor "are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going."

