Sofia Vergara is open to finding love, even if that means looking for it while she's working.

On Tuesday, the actress spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the Griselda premiere in Miami, where she said she's keeping her options open after previously stating she wants to date in New York City.

"I mean, you never know where you're gonna find love," Vergara, 51, joked to ET.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Colombian native confirmed she is single and ready to mingle in the Big Apple six months after her ex, Joe Manganiello, filed for divorce. They were married for seven years.

"I love it. Who doesn't love New York City? The people, it's the energy. I think that you have more options with men, also," she told Fallon. "I'm single now, so in New York there are more people. There's not only actors or writers or directors, I think there's a bigger [pool]. I'm going to spend more time in New York."

For the time being, the America's Got Talent judge is putting all of her energy into her new show, Griselda, which she stars in and produces.

Speaking with ET, the actress could not contain her joy while talking about getting to premiere the miniseries in Miami -- an important location to the plot of the show and the real-life story of Griselda Blanco.

"It's amazing. Miami was, you know, where most of this series took place and Miami is also kind of like my hometown," she said. "Most of my family lives in Miami, so it's been very exciting to be here."

In the forthcoming Netflix show, Vergara plays the infamous "Cocaine Godmother" and Colombian kingpin who created one of history's most profitable cartels while running cocaine through Miami, Florida.

You can watch the trailer for Griselda, which streams exclusively on Netflix on Jan. 25, in the player below:

After months of fan speculation and wondering what led to Vergara and Manganiello's split, the actress recently confirmed the reason for their divorce in an interview with El País.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she admitted. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara added of her and Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

Luckily for the incomparable actress, she has had a great career and a happy life, which has left her with a grateful disposition and an optimistic outlook toward the future.

"I feel very fulfilled. I’ve done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of," Vergara said. "I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident. I’ve been hosting America’s Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun, I’m hosting this series all over the world, I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can’t even think of complaining about anything."

