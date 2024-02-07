Sofia Vergara is living her best single life following her split from ex Joe Manganiello.

A source tells ET, "Sofia is having fun and doing her thing. She’s not looking to be tied down."

The source adds that the Modern Family alum "is focused on herself and enjoying dating" and that she's "ready for this new chapter."

Vergara and Manganiello released a joint statement last July, announcing their plans to divorce after first tying the knot in November 2015. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the statement read, in part.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 47, have subsequently moved on romantically, and the source says that the America's Got Talent judge "is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life."

"She has been surrounding herself with friends and family and feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on," the source adds. "She’s in a great headspace all around."

One such project has been her Hulu miniseries Griselda, which tells the real-life story of Griselda Blanco, the Cocaine Godmother who headed a massive drug smuggling operation between Colombia and Miami in the late 1970s and early '80s.

While Vergara has been focusing her efforts on prioritizing her new project, Manganiello recently made headlines for his newfound romance with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

Back in December, a source told ET that Manganiello and O'Connor, 33, first crossed paths at a party for Winning Time -- which O'Connor appears in -- and they connected instantly. The pair subsequently made their red carpet debut together at the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in December.

The source tells ET that Vergara "wishes Joe the best," when it comes to his new romance.

"His relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her," the source says, adding that Manganiello and O'Connor "are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going."

Meanwhile, Vergara has been romantically linked with Dr. Justin Saliman, a sports medicine-focused orthopedic surgeon, beginning in November. Although another source told ET at the time, "They like each other a lot, but Sofia is also taking things slow."

Last month, Vergara got candid about the reason for her divorce from Manganiello in an interview with El País.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said. "He wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara added of her and Joe Gonzalez's son, Manolo. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

In the wake of her split, Vergara told the outlet that she feels "very fulfilled" in her professional life.

"I've done much more in my career than I ever dreamed of. I never dreamed of being an actress. It was an accident," she said. "I've been [judging] America's Got Talent for four years, a show where I have a lot of fun... I have my own clothing and beauty brand. I can't even think of complaining about anything."

