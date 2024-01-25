Sofia Vergara opens up about the tightknit bond that still exists among the cast of the beloved television series, Modern Family.

During Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen episode, the 51-year-old actress disclosed details about the cast's group text, sharing amusing anecdotes and a moment of affection for one particular co-star.

The Modern Family cast is known for maintaining their close friendship even after the show concluded. Recent events, such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson stepping in for Sarah Hyland's wedding officiation and a reunion party hosted by Vergara, have kept fans excited about the cast's enduring camaraderie.

During her appearance on WWHL, Vergara confirmed the existence of a Modern Family group text. She humorously revealed that Ed O'Neill -- who played patriarch Jay Pritchett on the show and Vergara's character, Gloria's, husband -- faced challenges in fully participating in the digital banter.

"He doesn't really do it the right way," Vergara chuckled. "He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'"

When asked by host Andy Cohen to share more about O'Neill, Vergara affectionately referred to him as the "love of my life," showcasing the deep bonds forged during their time together on the popular sitcom.

Vergara also recalled her favorite moment from season 2 of Modern Family, highlighting the Halloween episode where she and O'Neill embraced their costumes. In this memorable scene, Sofia was decked out in a witch costume, while O'Neill took on the role of a gargoyle.

The chemistry among the cast members reached new heights as they found it challenging to maintain composure, succumbing to fits of laughter during the shoot.

Vergara was on WWHL promoting her new Netflix series, Griselda, in which she embodies Griselda Blanco, the real-life Colombian crime boss known as the "Cocaine Godmother."

"I am Colombian. I am a mother. I'm an immigrant. I was fascinated, because I grew up in Colombia in this era, and I never heard about a woman that was a head of a cartel," Vergara told ET's Denny Directo ahead of the series' premiere on Thursday. "There were girlfriends, there were wives, but not this woman that was competing, and getting to the level of these men. I was blown away."

"We didn't want to romanticize her or make her a hero, because she wasn't," she added. "But no matter what anyone says, this was a very interesting character."

Ahead of the series premiere, Blanco's adult children, acting as representatives of her estate, filed a lawsuit against Vergara and Netflix, aiming to block the release of the series, claiming the unauthorized use of their family's image and likeness.

Griselda is currently streaming on Netflix.

