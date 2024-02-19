Love is in the air, and it seems like things are getting more serious for Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend, actress Caitlin O'Connor.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slideshow of snapshots taken over the past week -- including his Valentine's Day date with O'Connor, where they apparently went to a Tool concert.

The carousel of photos also included a pic of Manganiello with Howie Mandel at a promo event for his upcoming game show, Deal or No Deal Island at Hollywood & Highland, as well as a pic of Manganiello's dog, and him getting some work done on a tattoo.

"The week in review…" Manganiello, 47, wrote in the caption. "As we are almost a week away from the DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND premiere Monday February 26th, we got together at Hollywood & Highland to play some games with the crowd of fans that showed up."

"I headed off-grid to shoot a music video with my buddy Billy Morrison while Bubbles made a new friend… Found some time to get some shading done with Small Paul…" he continued. "And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin…"

The slideshow featured one shot of himself and O'Connor in the crowd at the concert, as well as a photo of Manganiello in a crisp gray suit standing in a hotel room next to a bouquet of roses.

The final pic showed O'Connor in a red and silver dress standing next to the same bouquet, as well as a heart shaped box of chocolates that read "Happy Valentine's Day."

The pair made their red carpet debut together at the COAF (Children of Armenia Fund) Gala in December. A source told ET that same month that Manganiello and O'Connor first crossed paths at a party for Winning Time, where they connected instantly.

"Everything is going great between Joe and Caitlin. They met at a party for Winning Time in a hot tub and hit it off right away. Caitlin is really sweet, low key, and not a party girl. She is soft-spoken, positive, zen, and not dramatic, which Joe likes," the source said.

"Caitlin is very into health and wellness and she and Joe connect over that. They have similar lifestyles and love to be fit and active, work out together, and are both animal lovers," the source continued.

"Caitlin has also been in serious relationships before. She would love to settle down one day and have a family of her own, but is not putting pressure on the situation in any way," the source added. "She knows Joe recently got out of a marriage, and that they have only been seeing each other for a handful of months. They are taking things day by day, but their relationship is on the upswing, and they're enjoying where it's going. Joe is really happy and has moved on."

Manganiello just finalized his divorce from ex-wife Sofia Vergara earlier this month. The couple released a joint statement last July, announcing their plans to divorce after first tying the knot in November 2015.

RELATED CONTENT: