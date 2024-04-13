Sofia Vergara is in love with "a handsome doctor."

The Griselda star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and revealed a couple of nuggets, including that she's in love with Dr. Justin Saliman. Vergara also also revealed she underwent major knee surgery, and her handsome man's been the one looking after her.

In the photo she shared, Vergara is resting on her bed with her leg wrapped. Saliman is seen smiling while wearing his dark blue scrubs and resting his hand on Vergara's bum knee. In her caption Vergara wrote, "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

It was back in October when the Modern Family star stunned in a black corset, purple suede pants and black heels while heading out to dinner with Saliman in Beverly Hills. That Vergara bagged herself a huge catch would be an understatement.

Saliman, for example, studied sports medicine at Stanford -- where he cared for the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford athletes -- before earning his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. The Denver native, who practices at the famed Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, completed his orthopedic surgery residency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University in New York City.

But wait, it gets better.

According to a Forbes report, Saliman is the inventor of the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, which was acquired by the medical technology company Smith & Nephew in 2019 for a whopping $105 million. According to his bio, Saliman still uses the device to repair knee joints, and he's considered the foremost medical expert when it comes to sewing meniscus tears back together.

Less than a month after they were first linked in October, a source told ET that things were "going great" between the pair but that she was also "taking things slow." Nearly five months later, Vergara's now professing her love in a very public way.

The timing couldn't be better. As ET previously reported earlier this month, Vergara and her ex, Joe Manganiello, were officially declared single, legally speaking, anyway.

