Shop top deals at Best Buy and save on tech and appliances for the New Year.
It's a New Year and Best Buy is here to help you score top deals on everything you'll need for your 2024 resolutions and this winter season.
With deep discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to fitness gear and home appliances, now is the perfect time to get started on your 2024 goals. Whether you're looking for the perfect laptop because you're learning a new skill or a new appliance for the chef at home, Best Buy's New Year Sale has you covered.
Now through Sunday, January 7, you can save big on tech and appliances for everybody. If you're shopping for appliances to refresh your home this winter or get started on your fitness goals, Best Buy offers fast and free shipping on orders over $35.
To help you make the most of Best Buy's New Year bargains, we've gone through the sale and found the best deals on Apple Watches, 4K TVs, Roomba robot vacuums, cheap laptops and more. Ahead, find our top picks from Best Buy's New Year Sale.
Best Buy TV Deals
LG C3 Series 65" Class OLED 4K Smart TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG C3 Series blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching. It also features built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Samsung 75" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
TCL 65" S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
TCL's S4 TV offers stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home.
Best Buy Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra edition of the Apple Watch, and it's a speedy option with a new Double Tap feature for single-handed interactions. It's also got the same features you know and love from prior generations.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular) 49mm
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest the brand has to offer, with a titanium frame, a whopping 36-hour of battery life, S9 SIP processor, and a slew of must-have fitness features.
Best Buy Headphone Deals
Apple AirPods Max - Silver
For teens who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.
Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
Sony's noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities.
JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Best Buy Appliance Deals
Samsung 27 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator
Store more groceries — including big, bulky items — in the Samsung Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door refrigerator. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice (cubed or Ice Bites) that chill your drink faster.
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from five chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
The LG front loading washer and electric dryer are sleek and compact but have a large capacity so you can get your laundry done in less time.
Best Buy New Year Laptop Deals
MacBook Air 13" Laptop
Apple's most versatile MacBook comes packing a powerful M1 chip that makes it primed and ready to handle work, homework, or even extensive media editing tasks.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Laptop
This flexible laptop is the perfect portable workstation. Powered by an Intel processor, it boasts a lengthy battery life, Samsung S Pen support, and a touchscreen.
Microsoft 13” Sapphire Surface Pro 9
The Surface Pro 9 gives you tablet flexibility and the laptop performance and battery life you need to move through your day — all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors and a fresh feel.
Microsoft 13.5” Platinum Surface Laptop 5
Unlock speed and style with the sleek Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. Features includes multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel Core, Windows 11 and a vibrant PixelSense touchscreen.
Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" WUXGA 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
The 16-inch Yoga 7i convertible laptop comes equipped with a beefy CPU, aluminum chassis, and a battery life of over 18 hours. Its 2.2K touchscreen boasts vivid colors and its keyboard and touchpad are among Lenovo's best in terms of comfortability and key travel.
