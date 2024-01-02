Whether you're a workout enthusiast moving indoors thanks to winter weather, or you're jumpstarting your fitness resolutions in the new year, Bowflex is a smart place to start. Bowflex kicked off its New Year’s Sale, which includes savings of up to $700 on home gyms, treadmills, trainers, weights, exercise bikes and more.

If your home gym could use an upgrade, now's the time to score Bowflex's fitness deals to level up your workout routine. The biggest savings are on the brand's Revolution Home Gym for $700 off. A bench press, leg press, arm workout and rowing machine, the Revolution Home Gym features over 100 exercises that you can do on your own.

BowFlex Revolution Home Gym BowFlex BowFlex Revolution Home Gym Save $700 on everything you could want from a home workout experience. With SpiraFlex technology, a preacher curl attachment, an inclined seat for bench presses, and so much more, there are unlimited ways to build strength. $2,999 $2,299 Shop Now

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is the brand's best in-home treadmill with a space-saving design. Normally retailing for $2,799, the T22 is now on sale for $2,499 to help you get a high-performance cardio workout from the comfort of home.

BowFlex Treadmill 22 BowFlex BowFlex Treadmill 22 The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet. $2,799 $2,499 Shop Now

This Bowflex treadmill allows you to elevate your running experience with -5% to 20% incline. With a JRNY Membership, you can experience voice-coached workouts that automatically adapt as your running improves. Plus, you'll get access to more than 200 scenic destinations around the planet displayed on the treadmill's screen.

Another can't-miss Bowflex New Year's deal is on the VeloCore Bike. This exercise bike provides a comfortable, more natural-feeling ride with its ability to lean left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. You can sway, lean, and rock from side-to-side for a more robust riding.

BowFlex VeloCore Bike 22 BowFlex BowFlex VeloCore Bike 22 The VeloCore bike leans left and right as you sprint toward the finish line. It’s a high-intensity escape that empowers you to move with natural rhythm. $2,199 $1,899 Shop Now

The Bowflex VeloCore Bike features an adjustable HD touchscreen, 100 resistance levels, and includes a Bluetooth heart rate armband as well as 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. For a challenging and entertaining way to exercise, don't miss out on this limited-time home gym deal.

Even if you don't have the room for big workout machines in your home, you can still build muscle with the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells, Bowflex 552 dumbbells and the SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell — all of which are on sale right now.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells BowFlex Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells With just the turn of a dial you can automatically change your resistance from 5 lbs. all the way up to 52.5 lbs of weight. No more picking up 30 different dumbbells to get the results you want, these adjustable dumbbells replace 15 sets of weights. $429 $379 Shop Now

