The Best Peloton Deals to Shop for the New Year: Save on Bikes, Clothing and Accessories

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Peloton Deals
Peloton
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:30 PM PST, January 2, 2024

Some of the best Amazon New Year deals include Peloton bikes, shoes, accessories and more.

With the New Year here, Amazon is helping you get started on your health and fitness goals. As colder weather pushes our workouts indoors, Peloton bikes are perfect for staying active from the comfort of your own home. Right now, Amazon has slashed the prices on not only Peloton's exercise bikes, but also cycling shoes, clothing and more accessories to take your ride to the next level.

Shop Peloton Deals

Both the Peloton Bike and Bike Plus models are up to $300 off, marking these Pelotons down to the lowest prices we've seen.

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+
Amazon

Peloton Bike+

Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio-quality sound. Additionally, this bike features an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues.

$2,495 $2,095

Original Peloton Bike

Original Peloton Bike
Amazon

Original Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. 

$1,445 $1,145

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App. 

Along with the bikes, Peloton shoes, weights, the Peloton Guide and more accessories are up to 20% off at Amazon's Winter 2023 sale. Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals on Peloton accessories available now.

Best Peloton Shoe Deals

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Peloton

Peloton Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.

$125 $94

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+
Amazon

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes for Bike and Bike+

Step up your spin class with your own bike cleats from Peloton. The custom clip-in shoe enables you to peddle faster for a better workout. 

$145 $109

Best Peloton Accessories Deals

Peloton Guide

Peloton Guide
Amazon

Peloton Guide

Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form.

$195 $120

Peloton Bike Mat

Peloton Bike Mat
Amazon

Peloton Bike Mat

Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat.

$75 $56

Peloton Dumbbells

Peloton Dumbbells
Amazon

Peloton Dumbbells

Made from cast iron with a premium urethane coating and nonslip grip, use these dumbbells to tone your arms during your ride for a full-body workout.

$55 $41

Peloton Light Weights

Peloton Light Weights
Amazon

Peloton Light Weights

Ease your way up to dumbbells with 1, 2, or 3-pound Peloton weights.

$25 $19

Peloton Yoga Block

Peloton Yoga Block
Amazon

Peloton Yoga Block

Get 20% off a pair of Peloton yoga blocks. These Peloton accessories can help safely modify poses to suit your level of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain.

$30 $23

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

