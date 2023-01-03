It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive savings during its Prime Day sale, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness resolutions, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. Anyone who has or is planning to set up a home gym will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your winter workout clothes, they've got what you want for a steal.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping in fitness equipment, fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear.

Best Fitness Equipment Deals

Peloton Bike Amazon Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Right now Amazon is offering $250 off this revolutionary gym equipment. $1,445 $1,195 Shop Now

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too. $549 $379 Shop Now

NordicTrack Smart Rower Amazon NordicTrack Smart Rower Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. $1,599 $1,275 Shop Now

Best Fitness Tech Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout. $250 $170 Shop Now

Best Activewear Deals

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $31 Shop Now

