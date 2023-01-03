The Best Budget-Friendly Fitness Equipment On Sale at Amazon: Bowflex, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More
It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive savings during its Prime Day sale, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness resolutions, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.
Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. Anyone who has or is planning to set up a home gym will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your winter workout clothes, they've got what you want for a steal.
Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping in fitness equipment, fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear.
Best Fitness Equipment Deals
Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Right now Amazon is offering $250 off this revolutionary gym equipment.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Schwinn's bike comes with a 1-Year JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.
Complete your home gym with almost $150 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising.
Best Fitness Tech Deals
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life.
Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.
Best Activewear Deals
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Silky-smooth and durable, these Peloton logo leggings are made to stay up during your workout.
For a more cozier workout pant, go with these deep purple Peloton joggers.
As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
If you love the Aerie crossover leggings, this very similar pair on Amazon is 50% off right now. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for convenient storage of keys, credit cards, and other essentials.
Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.
Score nearly 40% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.
Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts.
The keyhole back cutout in this sports bra not only looks cute, but makes it extra breathable.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
