The Best Budget-Friendly Fitness Equipment On Sale at Amazon: Bowflex, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals
Amazon

It's a well-known fact that Amazon delivers impressive savings during its Prime Day sale, but what may be a lesser-known fact is that they have incredible sales year-round. With perfect timing for those setting goals to improve their health in the new year, Amazon is discounting fitness products across their site. So if you're still keeping up with your 2023 fitness resolutions, it's a really good time to invest in yourself.  

Amazon's fitness deals are especially noteworthy right now, with steep discounts on fitness essentials like treadmills, exercise bikes, and rowing machines as well as activewear and fitness trackers. Anyone who has or is planning to set up a home gym will want to take advantage of these deals on fitness equipment and activewear. Whether you stay active to destress after work or you're looking to restock your winter workout clothes, they've got what you want for a steal.

Sweating through your last rep is difficult enough, so we've done some heavy lifting by rounding up the best of these fitness deals for you to peruse. Below, find deals that'll get your heart pumping in fitness equipment, fitness tech like smartwatches and activewear.

Best Fitness Equipment Deals

Peloton Bike
Original Peloton Bike
Amazon
Peloton Bike

Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. Right now Amazon is offering $250 off this revolutionary gym equipment. 

$1,445$1,195
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.

$549$379
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$42
NordicTrack Smart Rower
NordicTrack Smart Rower
Amazon
NordicTrack Smart Rower

Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. 

$1,599$1,275
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$580
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a 1-Year JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time, and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,199$799
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with almost $150 off this customer-loved rowing machine. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$399$241
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$200
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike
Amazon
Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike

The YOSUDA Cycling Bike is designed with an iPad Mount so you can watch your favorite shows or listen to music while exercising. 

$280$210
Best Fitness Tech Deals

Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$159
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Amazon
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a great option if you want a fitness tracker with a slim design that's under $100. The wearable device has a 24/7 heart rate tracker and up to 10 days of battery life. 

$100$58
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch

Keep track of your ECG using the Samsung Health Monitor App. Plus, this versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch4 also keeps track of your sleep cycle to help you rest easier after a strenuous workout.

$250$170

Best Activewear Deals

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging
Amazon
Peloton Women's Standard Cadent High Rise 7/8 Legging

Silky-smooth and durable, these Peloton logo leggings are made to stay up during your workout.

$92$74
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger
Amazon
Peloton Women's Dreamblend Jogger

For a more cozier workout pant, go with these deep purple Peloton joggers.

$88$75
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 

$70$47
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$17
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket
Amazon
Ododos Cross-Waist Leggings with Pocket

If you love the Aerie crossover leggings, this very similar pair on Amazon is 50% off right now. These leggings also have a hidden waistband pocket for convenient storage of keys, credit cards, and other essentials. 

$48$24
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 21 Running Shoe

Ultraboosts are best-in-class running shoes for women, built for maximum comfort and energy return on all types of runs.

$180$121
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Score nearly 40% off a pair of high-performance running shoes with a smooth, flexible ride.

$190$109
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$31
Adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals Women's Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings
Amazon
Adidas Originals Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Leggings

These classic 3-Stripe leggings have a high-rise waist and a soft, stretchy cotton build keep you moving in comfort.

$40$31
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts. 

$25$18
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra
Amazon
Peloton Womens Printed High Neck Sports Bra

The keyhole back cutout in this sports bra not only looks cute, but makes it extra breathable. 

$56$45
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$17

