How to Get a Free Amazon Prime Membership Before October Prime Day 2024 Starts, Plus Early Deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2024
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:14 PM PDT, September 17, 2024

Sign up for a free Amazon Prime membership so you can take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days next month.

Amazon is at it again with another exclusive Prime member sale. This morning, Amazon announced that Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day 2024) will take place on October 8 and 9 with can'-t-miss discounts on both gift-worthy items and everyday essentials. Whether you've been waiting since July for another shot at making your wishlist a reality or you’re ready to get started on holiday shopping, be sure to prepare accordingly.

To take part in the humongous two-day event with discounts that rival Black Friday, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven't signed up for Prime yet, we're breaking down all the best reasons why it's time to do so. First off, it's free right now. You can get a 30-day free trial to test out a Prime membership.  

Try Prime for Free

With Prime Day in full swing grabbing the free trial means you'll be able to take advantage of the thousands of Amazon deals and can always cancel before the membership renews. Plus, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals exclusive to Prime members that you'll be able to shop now. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Prime memberships and how to sign up.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member, including free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.

Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales. When it comes to entertainment, Prime members have access to books and magazines with Prime Reading, music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime, and TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings. 

How much does Amazon Prime cost? 

After your free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can cancel your membership at any time

If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Try Prime Student

Best Early October Prime Day 2024 Deals

Amazon has already released a staggering collection of early October Prime Day deals that are available now, and we've gathered the best ones below.

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
Amazon

Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar

Musical theater enthusiasts will appreciate this Wicked-theme Advent calendar filled with stickers, keychains, buttons and more.

$35 $31

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere. 

$550 $429

Shop Now

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40 oz

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40 oz
Amazon

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40 oz

The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler is dishwasher safe and comes in nine colors — all of which are on sale now.

$40 $28

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

Tip the top of the Sorting Hat or place it on your head to activate any of the 31 randomized sounds and find out which Hogwarts house the hat selects for you.

$100 $84

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft

Featuring hundreds of 'Feel Real' individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this 7.5-foot tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.

$600 $396

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects (44 Strips)

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects (44 Strips)
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects (44 Strips)

The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are proven to be safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. The brand promises your teeth will be 20 levels whiter in just 22 days.

$52 $40

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Amazon

Adidas Men's Samba Shoes

Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.

$90 $75

Shop Now

65" LG C4 OLED TV

65" LG C4 OLED TV
Amazon

65" LG C4 OLED TV

Save up to $1,100 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.

$2,700 $1,697

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

With Matrix Clean, this robot vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $330

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.

$280 $196

Shop Now

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+
Amazon

Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+

Beats and Kim Kardashian teamed up for new Beats Studio Pro colors. With this Amazon deal, you can save over $100 on the noise-cancelling headphones and get two years of AppleCare+ that covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage.

$379 $270

Shop Now

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.

$108 $83

Shop Now

DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers

DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers

The perfect slippers to keep you warm for the colder temperatures ahead.

$40 $31

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot

The minimalist Molly Combat Boot packs the core DNA of the Dr. Martens style: yellow welt stitching, grooved edges and an AirWair heel loop.

$210 $162

Shop Now

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle
Amazon

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial. 

$189 $113

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

