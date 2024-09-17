Sign up for a free Amazon Prime membership so you can take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days next month.
Amazon is at it again with another exclusive Prime member sale. This morning, Amazon announced that Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day 2024) will take place on October 8 and 9 with can'-t-miss discounts on both gift-worthy items and everyday essentials. Whether you've been waiting since July for another shot at making your wishlist a reality or you’re ready to get started on holiday shopping, be sure to prepare accordingly.
To take part in the humongous two-day event with discounts that rival Black Friday, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven't signed up for Prime yet, we're breaking down all the best reasons why it's time to do so. First off, it's free right now. You can get a 30-day free trial to test out a Prime membership.
With Prime Day in full swing grabbing the free trial means you'll be able to take advantage of the thousands of Amazon deals and can always cancel before the membership renews. Plus, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals exclusive to Prime members that you'll be able to shop now. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Prime memberships and how to sign up.
What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?
There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member, including free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.
Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales. When it comes to entertainment, Prime members have access to books and magazines with Prime Reading, music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime, and TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.
Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings.
How much does Amazon Prime cost?
After your free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can cancel your membership at any time
If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.
Best Early October Prime Day 2024 Deals
Amazon has already released a staggering collection of early October Prime Day deals that are available now, and we've gathered the best ones below.
Wicked: The Official Advent Calendar
Musical theater enthusiasts will appreciate this Wicked-theme Advent calendar filled with stickers, keychains, buttons and more.
Apple AirPods Max
For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the fit of over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max are a good choice. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. They're an excellent companion for school or elsewhere.
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, 40 oz
The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler is dishwasher safe and comes in nine colors — all of which are on sale now.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.
Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat
Tip the top of the Sorting Hat or place it on your head to activate any of the 31 randomized sounds and find out which Hogwarts house the hat selects for you.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Featuring hundreds of 'Feel Real' individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this 7.5-foot tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects (44 Strips)
The OG of at-home teeth whitening has come a long way. Crest Whitestrips are proven to be safe on enamel and use the same whitening ingredients as your dentist. The brand promises your teeth will be 20 levels whiter in just 22 days.
Adidas Men's Samba Shoes
Save on this trending Adidas sneaker for men. The classic three-stripe, low-top sneaker is a closet staple.
65" LG C4 OLED TV
Save up to $1,100 on the new LG C4 OLED TV that just recently launched in March.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
With Matrix Clean, this robot vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for the whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock to help make sure that all of your belongings arrive safely at your destination.
Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian with AppleCare+
Beats and Kim Kardashian teamed up for new Beats Studio Pro colors. With this Amazon deal, you can save over $100 on the noise-cancelling headphones and get two years of AppleCare+ that covers unlimited repairs for accidental damage.
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket adds warmth to any outfit. In addition to a sherpa neckline, the sleeves are quilted to keep you comfortable on chilly days.
DREAM PAIRS Women's Fuzzy Cozy Slippers
The perfect slippers to keep you warm for the colder temperatures ahead.
Dr. Martens Women's Molly Combat Boot
The minimalist Molly Combat Boot packs the core DNA of the Dr. Martens style: yellow welt stitching, grooved edges and an AirWair heel loop.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Facial Wand & Skin Therapy Serum Bundle
Reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots with the award-winning Advanced Skincare Wand that combines 4 powerful skincare technologies for the ultimate at-home spa facial.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.