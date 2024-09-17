Amazon is at it again with another exclusive Prime member sale. This morning, Amazon announced that Prime Big Deal Days (aka October Prime Day 2024) will take place on October 8 and 9 with can'-t-miss discounts on both gift-worthy items and everyday essentials. Whether you've been waiting since July for another shot at making your wishlist a reality or you’re ready to get started on holiday shopping, be sure to prepare accordingly.

To take part in the humongous two-day event with discounts that rival Black Friday, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven't signed up for Prime yet, we're breaking down all the best reasons why it's time to do so. First off, it's free right now. You can get a 30-day free trial to test out a Prime membership.

With Prime Day in full swing grabbing the free trial means you'll be able to take advantage of the thousands of Amazon deals and can always cancel before the membership renews. Plus, there are plenty of early Prime Day deals exclusive to Prime members that you'll be able to shop now. Keep reading to learn everything there is to know about Prime memberships and how to sign up.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

There are tons of benefits to becoming an Amazon Prime member, including free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery options. Or, if you find yourself shopping throughout the week, you can pick a weekly Amazon Day for all of your shopping to be delivered for a more eco-friendly option.

Amazon Prime makes grocery shopping cheaper and easier. Take 10% off groceries in-store or online at Amazon Fresh and get special deals at Whole Foods Market, like 10% off storewide sales. When it comes to entertainment, Prime members have access to books and magazines with Prime Reading, music and podcasts with Amazon Music Prime, and TV shows and movies with Amazon Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can save on prescriptions at Walgreens, CVS, Amazon Pharmacy and more with Amazon Prime. Enjoy unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos. Plus, gain a free Grubhub+ subscription that includes $0 delivery fees, lower service fees and exclusive savings.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

After your free trial, Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. You can cancel your membership at any time

If you're worried you can't afford Amazon Prime, you may have options. Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. College students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial, courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Best Early October Prime Day 2024 Deals

Amazon has already released a staggering collection of early October Prime Day deals that are available now, and we've gathered the best ones below.

