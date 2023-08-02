Fall will be here before we know it, and Amazon is offering incredible deals on UGG boots to help you prepare for the new season. While fall temperatures are no where in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming fall, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and uprade your wardrobe for fall with the best UGG deals at Amazon.