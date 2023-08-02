Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers: Get Up to 50% Off Cozy Fall Fashion Essentials

By ETonline Staff
UGG Winter Deals
UGG

Fall will be here before we know it, and Amazon is offering incredible deals on UGG boots to help you prepare for the new season. While fall temperatures are no where in sight, many of us have cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers on our list to shop while they're on sale. While UGGs have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your fall wardrobe. Right now, Amazon is making it even easier with UGG deals up to 50% off.

To keep you warm, cozy, and comfortable this upcoming fall, shoppers can save on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round. 

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to plan ahead and uprade your wardrobe for fall with the best UGG deals at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots

UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this fall with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$105
UGG Neumel Boot
UGG Neumel Boot
Amazon
UGG Neumel Boot

The UGG Neumel Boot is a timeless boot made of rich suede and lined with wool for a slipper-like feel indoors or out.

$140$70

A standout from the Amazon's UGG sale is UGG's Fluff Yeah Slipper which have become a fan-favorite among Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Right now, you can grab a pair of these UGG slippers for 20% off at Amazon to add to your fall wardrobe. 

UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal
UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slingback Sandal

UGG's ultra-comfy slingback combines the laid-back appeal of a sandal with the plush softness of your favorite slipper.

$100$80

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Slippers 

UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper
UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Cozetta Curly Spotty Slipper

These fun cheetah print Cozetta Curly Spotty Slippers are perfect to pair with your favorite loungewear set on chilly fall days.

$110$75
UGG Super Fluff Slipper
UGG Women's Super Fluff Slipper
Amazon
UGG Super Fluff Slipper

You'll never want to take it off. The Super Fluff Slipper combines premium sheepskin with an easy slip-on design and enhances any outfit from jeans to shorts to dresses.

$120$55
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Tazz Slipper

Add a pop of color to your fall shoe collection with these naval blue UGG Tazz Slippers.

$130$65

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

