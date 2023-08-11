J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To get your wardrobe ready for fall, J.Crew is giving shoppers savings on stylish transitional pieces. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your fall wardrobe with new arrivals including sweaters, dresses, denim and so much more.

Shop the J.Crew Sale

Through Monday, August 14, J.Crew is taking 30% off tons of fall styles when you use the code SHOPNOW. Whether you are searching for a cozy sweater to wear on cool days or comfortable loafers to sport to the office this fall, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's cable-knit sweater and its best-selling Katie straight-leg pants that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals on fall fashion essentials to shop from J.Crew's sale.

