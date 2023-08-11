Sales & Deals

J.Crew's End of Season Sale is Here: Save 30% on Sweaters, Dresses, Shoes & More to Transition Your Wardrobe

By Amy Lee
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
J.Crew End of Season Sale
J.Crew

J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. To get your wardrobe ready for fall, J.Crew is giving shoppers savings on stylish transitional pieces. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your fall wardrobe with new arrivals including sweaters, dresses, denim and so much more. 

Shop the J.Crew Sale

Through Monday, August 14, J.Crew is taking 30% off tons of fall styles when you use the code SHOPNOW. Whether you are searching for a cozy sweater to wear on cool days or comfortable loafers to sport to the office this fall, J.Crew's Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's cable-knit sweater and its best-selling Katie straight-leg pants that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals on fall fashion essentials to shop from J.Crew's sale.  

Cable-Knit Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Cable-Knit Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cable-Knit Puff-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater

The season of pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters is upon us. Get ready for cooler days with this lightweight cotton sweater. 

$98$69
FormKnit Shell Tank Top
FormKnit Shell Tank Top
J.Crew
FormKnit Shell Tank Top

This easy-to-wear tank top features J.Crew's softest stretch fabric that forms right to your body.

$50$35
V-Neck Cotton Blend Cardigan Sweater
V-Neck Cotton Blend Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew
V-Neck Cotton Blend Cardigan Sweater

This cotton-blend cardigan will take you right from summer into fall. 

$148$104
Zoe Strappy Flats in Satin
Zoe Strappy Flats in Satin
J.Crew
Zoe Strappy Flats in Satin

Ballet flats are a timeless wardrobe staple. These strappy flats from J.Crew will keep your feet comfortable all day long. 

$148$104
Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch

Featuring a streamlined, straight-leg silhouette and two pockets, J.Crew's Kate Straight-Leg Pant are a fall fashion essential. 

$118$83
Cuff-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Sweater in Textured Bouclé
Cuff-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Sweater in Textured Bouclé
J.Crew
Cuff-Sleeve Cropped Crewneck Sweater in Textured Bouclé

This versatile cuff-sleeve crewneck sweater can be dressed up or down for any fall occasion.

$70$49
Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt
Relaxed-fit crisp cotton poplin shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed-Fit Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirt

Everyone needs a classic button-up in their wardrobe, and this option is made of a crisp cotton-blend poplin.

$98$69
Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight-Fit Jean
Mid-rise '90s classic straight-fit jean
J.Crew
Mid-Rise '90s Classic Straight-Fit Jean

Pair these mid-rise jeans with a comfy sweater or blazer and loafers for the ultimate fall look.

$148$104
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
J.Crew
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

If you're searching for a sophisticated fall dress, this J.Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress features a fitted silhouette and a sweet scoop neck.

$168$118
Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather
Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather
J.Crew
Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather

Step into fall with J.Crew's Wimona Penny Loafers. Designed with spazzolato leather, these loafers have a glossy, polished shine that will compliment any look.

$198$137

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Loafers to Step up Your Shoe Game This Fall

The 15 Best Dresses to Transition Your Wardrobe From Summer to Fall

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

J. Crew Back-to-School Sale: Save 30% on Kids' Fall Fashion Essentials

The Most Stylish Baseball Caps for Women

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop Now

Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Zappos End of Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals and More