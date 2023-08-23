Summer may be winding down, but the best time to refresh your wardrobe is in between seasons. With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, it's officially sale season — the best time of the year to get your fall outfits ready. If you're looking to upgrade your seasonal capsule wardrobe with designer handbags, loafers, sweaters and more fall staples, head over to Tory Burch where the designer's Private Sale is live for one last day today.

Shop the Tory Burch Sale

Until midnight tonight, the Tory Burch Private Sale is taking up to 60% off thousands of shoes, handbags, accessories and women's clothing. Whether you're looking to upgrade your work outfits, want a new dress for going out, or need to enhance your workout clothes, Tory Burch has plenty of fall-ready finds for less right now. There’s no code required to access the Private Sale, just enter your email address to unlock these discounts.

Tory Burch has been a longtime celebrity favorite, having been seen worn by Kate Middleton, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Lopez. For just a few more days, trendy pieces are majorly on sale with deals starting at just $26. The Private Sale only comes around twice a year, so you don't want to miss out on these exclusive savings.

Below, shop the best Tory Burch deals on clothing, shoes and handbags before the Private Sale ends tonight.

Best Tory Burch Handbag Deals

Lee Radziwill Whipstitch Double Bag Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Whipstitch Double Bag Colorful leather, soft suede and gold hardware come together to create this stunning and versatile bag. It also comes with a shoulder strap and crossbody strap to use the bag however you prefer. $1,498 $1,007 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Clothing Deals

Off Shoulder Sweater Tory Burch Off Shoulder Sweater A sultry off-the-shoulder silhouette and snuggly soft fabric make this sweater a great choice for date night. $498 $224 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Colorblock Sweater Vest Tory Burch Colorblock Sweater Vest For chilly mornings that lead to warmer days, layer this fun and vintage-inspired Colorblock Sweater Vest with your favorite button-up or blouse. $258 $116 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

French Terry Sweatpant Tory Burch French Terry Sweatpant Slipping into a pair of soft sweatpants — like these from Tory Burch — is peak relaxation. $148 $62 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Shrunken Rib Cardigan Tory Burch Shrunken Rib Cardigan Made from fine Italian wool, this cardigan will keep you warm and comfortable all day. The cardigan also comes in a yellow and black striped pattern. $798 $359 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Yarn-Dyed Twill Pant Tory Burch Yarn-Dyed Twill Pant Sharply tailored, these yarn-dyed twill pants don't just look good, they have four pockets to store all your things. $248 $98 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Shoe Deals

Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot Tory Burch Lug-Sole Hiker Ankle Boot Looking ahead to upcoming cold and rainy weather isn't so bad when you get to wear these super fashionable lug sole boots with oversized treads for grip and traction. $448 $179 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Eleanor Loafer Tory Burch Eleanor Loafer These patent leather loafers feature the signature Tory Burch logo. Not only will you look stylish while wearing them, but they also have cushioned soles for added comfort. $298 $134 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Perrine Loafer Tory Burch Perrine Loafer Loafers are a signature shoe of fall and this gorgeous camel-hued leather works especially well for the upcoming season. $328 $161 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Banana Heel Buckle Boot Tory Burch Banana Heel Buckle Boot These gorgeous tall boots are crafted with soft leather that has a subdued shine for a distinguished look. Wear these stylish shoes with any outfit for an elevated look. $648 $269 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Perrine Heel Loafer Tory Burch Perrine Heel Loafer For an edgier take on the loafer silhouette, try out these black-heeled loafers with brass hardware and soft cracked leather. $398 $224 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Banana Heel Pump Tory Burch Banana Heel Pump These Banana Heel Pumps would transition seamlessly from work to a night out. $378 $170 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

Best Tory Burch Accessory Deals

Kira Rectangular Sunglasses Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique. $201 $116 WITH ADDITIONAL 10% OFF Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Designer Handbag Deals on Amazon Now: Shop Coach and More

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall

Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale

Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 30% On Celeb-Loved Styles Now

Hill House Home Just Dropped a Pre-Fall Collection

The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Transition Your Wardrobe for Fall