Nothing says warmer weather is upon us more so than breaking out the shorts, skirts, and other skin-bearing clothes. But it’s also the time when you suddenly notice that your body skin, long covered in sweaters, is not quite bare-ready. You will likely want to do some exfoliation and maybe even grab an alpha-hydroxy-acid-based or hydrating body wash to slough off the dry, scaly bits — in a new, warmer weather scent. It’s your skin’s time to shine and the lift is as easy as new shower or bath products.

For Spring 2024, we sorted through the best body scrubs and body washes to jump-start your smooth skin this season. There’s one for nearly any price point or skin type. A good tub-side combo can soften skin so well that sometimes additional moisturizer isn’t even necessary. With so many good options, all you’ll need after is to admire your newly sleek and soft self. Scroll through to shop for the scrub and wash that are right for you.

Best Body Washes for Spring 2024

Best Body Scrubs for Spring 2024

Lavender Vanilla Shea Sugar Body Scrub Bath & Body Works Lavender Vanilla Shea Sugar Body Scrub If your preferred experience includes a dose of aromatherapy, try this lovely lavender-vanilla scrub from Bath & Body Works. It is made with essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, and sugar and works great before bed to slough dry skin and lull you to a cozy sleep. $19