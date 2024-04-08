Scrub away dry skin and get smooth for Spring 2024 with new body washes and exfoliating scrubs.
Nothing says warmer weather is upon us more so than breaking out the shorts, skirts, and other skin-bearing clothes. But it’s also the time when you suddenly notice that your body skin, long covered in sweaters, is not quite bare-ready. You will likely want to do some exfoliation and maybe even grab an alpha-hydroxy-acid-based or hydrating body wash to slough off the dry, scaly bits — in a new, warmer weather scent. It’s your skin’s time to shine and the lift is as easy as new shower or bath products.
For Spring 2024, we sorted through the best body scrubs and body washes to jump-start your smooth skin this season. There’s one for nearly any price point or skin type. A good tub-side combo can soften skin so well that sometimes additional moisturizer isn’t even necessary. With so many good options, all you’ll need after is to admire your newly sleek and soft self. Scroll through to shop for the scrub and wash that are right for you.
Best Body Washes for Spring 2024
Almond Shower Oil
From French brand L’Occitane, the almond body wash is more than soap — but an oil-to-lather hydrating experience that leaves skin silky and softly scented like an almond confection. It’s also available in large-size refills.
Exfoliating Melanin Body Wash Even Skin Tone 5% Pro-Ceramide Serum with BHA
An exfoliating body wash with a pro-ceramide serum and beta hydroxy acids from Dove, formulated for melanin-rich skin tones. The mango and coconut scent will have you vibing right into summer while the skincare ingredients claim to even tone and help prevent acne. It's even PETA Approved Vegan.
The Body Wash - Replenishing Oil-In-Gel Cleanse with Niacinamide, Vitamin C/E + Omega 6/9
Since RHOBH's Amelia Gray Hamlin mentioned this Nécessaire body wash resolving her uncomfortable skin issues — even calling it life-changing, it’s grown a popular following for the clean, hydrating formula that is safe for sensitive skin. Available in scents like sandalwood and bergamot, according to the reviews, it’s concentrated enough to last a long time – justifying the price tag.
Rose Body Soap
Immerse yourself in petals with Mario Badescu Rose body wash, a softening rose-scented daily soap. It’s also available in coconut if you prefer island vibes.
Body Wash For Women & Men
If you prefer naturally-derived ingredients and a sulfate, paraben, and dye-free formula, Native’s body washes might be the ones for you. Available in several scents like citrus and musk, coconut and vanilla, and more, glowing reviews say skin is left very moisturized.
Comfort Cleanse Ultra-Soothing + Moisturizing Body Wash
Said to be ultra-comforting and sensitive-skin-safe, this vegan hydrating wash from Soft Services also doubles as a shave lotion. The high glycerin content can moisturize skin, and it’s free of many common irritants including fragrance and parabens.
Best Body Scrubs for Spring 2024
Lavender Vanilla Shea Sugar Body Scrub
If your preferred experience includes a dose of aromatherapy, try this lovely lavender-vanilla scrub from Bath & Body Works. It is made with essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, and sugar and works great before bed to slough dry skin and lull you to a cozy sleep.
Shea Sugar Body Scrub, Citrus with Essential Oils & Vitamin C
What is more relaxing than a soak in a mineral-salt-spiked bath? Add this sugar scrub for softer skin from everyone’s favorite Epsom salt brand, Dr. Teals. It's available in several scents like rose and coconut, and three-packs for scrub devotees.
Shea Sugar Exfoliating & Hydrating Body Scrub
Made with sugar for exfoliation and shea butter for hydration, this cotton candy-scented scrub is fun in a tub. If candy scents are not your thing, it comes in a variety of other scents like strawberry, hibiscus, coconut and more. It’s an Amazon No. 1 bestseller.
Argan Oil + Sugar Balm Refillable Exfoliating Body Scrub
We love the refillable packaging on this argan oil and sugar scrub, available in several scents like sweet vanilla. Reviews say it leaves skin smooth without irritating sensitive skin and smells like heaven.
Bom Dia Body Scrub 10% AHA BHA Resurfacing Complex + Crushed Maracujá
Chock full of alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids and crushed Maracujá seeds, this Sol de Janeiro body scrub claims to improve skin clarity, tone, and texture with a two-punch of physical and chemical exfoliation. From the brand that makes the fan-fave Brazilian Bum Bum cream, this scrub claims to help with the symptoms of Keratosis Pilaris (KP).
St. Barts Cleansing Scalp & Body Sugar Scrub
Exfoliation is an all-over affair with this OUAI sugar scrub, which is a multi-functional product that can be used as a body or a scalp scrub. Made with coconut oil and an exotic fragrance, happy users say it’s holy grail status.
"Ultimate Man" Body Scrub Soap
If you prefer your scrubs in bar form, this one — made of natural oat bran, oat kernel, and pumice — is geared just for men. It's said to work even on rough elbows and heels.
