No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest spring dresses for every occasion.
Spring has sprung, and we couldn't be more excited that the gloomy winter season is finally over. The days are longer now, so it's time to swap out our heavy coats, sweaters and winter outfit details for floaty linens and silks.
As we wait for even warmer weather to roll in, what better way to manifest sunnier days ahead than with some new dresses? No matter your style needs, budget or size, we've tracked down the cutest spring dresses so that you can shop for an affordable dress that's fit for any upcoming occasion.
Looking for an affordable pick-me-up type of spring dress that's perfect for weekend brunches and walks in the park? The Exlura square neck dress on Amazon has a trendy mini dress babydoll silhouette with puff sleeves and comes in 17 different colors. If you're in need of something a little more upscale for weddings on the horizon, Reformation's 100% silk Frankie floral dress will earn you "best-dressed guest" at any event. If you're planning a tropical getaway this season, Edikted's midi dress is right on trend with a sheer knit that flatters on and off the beach. And if you're in need of a more casual dress for bopping around town in sandals or sneakers, we've found the perfect spring dress for that, too.
Below, shop our favorite dresses for spring. For even more shopping inspo, check out our top spring wedding guest dresses, spring denim styles and guide to the mesh clothing trend.
Best Casual Spring Dresses for Women
Abercrombie & Fitch Smocked Bodice Maxi Dress
Floral detailing, a tiered flowy skirt and a stretchy smocked bodice add an extra feminine touch to this cotton-blend dress.
Exlura Square Neck Dress
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress is easy to dress up or down.
Anthropologie The Malika Gauze Dress
With its breezy silhouette, low scoop back and ruffled hem, this dress will keep you looking stylish even on the hottest of spring days.
Quince 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
100% silk fabric makes this slip dress a luxurious choice for any season — and a steal at just $80.
For Love and Lemons Kate Long Sleeve Mini Dress
With a flirty cut-out back, sweetheart neckline, and floral satin print, this mini dress is a darling choice for any occasion — available in sizes XXS-2X.
Anrabess Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
This short-sleeved dress is available in 22 different colors, but we love this hot pink shade for summer.
Edikted Nevea Open-Back Knitted Midi Dress
Consider your spring vacation wardrobe sorted with this sheer knit dress that looks equally adorable worn over a nude bodysuit or as a bathing suit cover-up.
Best Special Occasion Spring Dresses for Women
ASTR the Label Wedelia Dress
This beautiful purple dress showcases an enchanting floral design, delicate flutter sleeves and a flattering boned bodice, perfect for the blossoming season of spring.
Abercrombie and Fitch Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
Available in sizes XXS-2XL, the pleats of this maxi dress will create gorgeous movement on the dance floor.
Petal and Pup Yelena Dress
Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this dress is undeniably adorable.
Superdown Mallory High Neck Dress
Make a bold statement in the vibrant halter dress, featuring ruched jersey fabric that beautifully contours your silhouette.
Lulus Cascading Crush Pink Floral Print Tiered Bustier Midi Dress
A lightweight pleated bustier midi dress that's perfect for both warm spring days or cool evenings. Available in floral prints to solid colors, you'll be ready for any event this spring.
Lyaner Women's Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Zipper Bodycon Midi Dress
At under $40, this asymmetrical midi dress is a steal. Plus, it comes in a ton of colors including this sweet lilac
Reformation Frankie Silk Dress
Designed with back smocking, a square neckline and a back slit, this floral silk dress is a stunning choice for special events.
RELATED CONTENT: