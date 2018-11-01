Kim Kardashian Apologizes for Using the R-Word: 'It Was a Mistake'

Kim Kardashian West has apologized after using the R-word at a party.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told ET in a statement that using the word was "a mistake."

"I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community," the statement read. "I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry."

The incident began when Kim attended her sister, Kendall Jenner's, bash on Wednesday night. Dressed as Pamela Anderson while her friend, Jonathan Cheban, channeled Tommy Lee, she looked ready to celebrate. The white bustier, colorful pants and pink hat weren't recognized by many at the party, though, a fact that seemed to annoy Kim, leading her to say, "You guys are all to f**king young."

In a since-deleted video, Kim continued complaining about her costume's lack of recognition, telling her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, "Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! Ret**ded."

Following her comment, Kim found out that her sister, Kylie Jenner, did recognize her Halloween look.

The incident comes just months after Khloe Kardashian had to apologize for her use of the word during an Instagram Live video.

"Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word," Khloe wrote in response to a fan on Twitter at the time. "I will do better! I am sorry! 😞 much love today"

Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! 😞 much love today — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 20, 2018

In addition to the apology for using the R-word, Kim also recently expressed her remorse for her comments about weight loss back in August. At the time, Khloe and Kendall praised Kim for looking "so skinny" and called her "anorexic."

“I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way,” she said on Ashley Graham's podcast last month. “My intention is never to offend anyone and I really apologize if I offended anyone.”

Prior to the use of the R-word, the Kardashian-Jenner clan dressed as Victoria's Secret Angels for the holiday.

