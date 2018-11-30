Kylie Jenner Rocks a Denim Jumpsuit, And Now We Kind of Want One

Kylie Jenner is a babe in denim!

The beauty mogul stepped out in a chic fitted, zip-up, long-sleeve denim jumpsuit in New York City on Thursday evening.

Jenner is in town as she joins boyfriend Travis Scott on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. This week, she gave fans a peek into her jet-setting life on a YouTube vlog -- with a special appearance by her 9-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The social media star toted a vintage shearling Dior saddle bag to match the shearling collar of her blue boiler suit, along with rocking a pair of snakeskin boots by Yeezy.

Jenner's exact Iro jumpsuit will set you back $1085, but we found more budget-friendly options to shop so you can channel her cool-girl style. See our selects below.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Topshop Utility Denim Jumpsuit $110

Free People

Free People Unchained Melody Jumpsuit $128

Lee

Lee Vintage Modern Union-Alls in Indigo Daze $138

For more on Jenner, see below:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Inside a Hotel Room Solely for Stormi While on Tour

Kylie Jenner Gets Another Hotel Room When She Travels Just for Her Clothes and Makeup

Kylie Jenner Joins Travis Scott On Roller Coaster Stage for 'Astroworld' Tour in NYC