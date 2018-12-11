Stormi Webster is off on another adventure!

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share sweet new pics of her latest family outing with daughter, Stormi, and boyfriend, Travis Scott. The pair enjoyed a visit to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver, Colorado, and judging by the photos, little Stormi couldn't have been more mesmerized.

Jenner first shared a snap of Scott holding Stormi, who was wearing a pink outfit and matching pink beanie. He lovingly pressed his face against his daughter's cheek as she stared into the aquarium. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also posted a pic of herself holding her 10-month old daughter, pointing out the fish above them.

The family is currently traveling around the country as part of Scott's Astroworld tour, but after that concludes on Dec. 22, a source told ET that Jenner and Scott are considering expanding their family.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his tour before trying for another baby," the source shared. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

According to ET's source, the makeup mogul would love to be pregnant again at the same time as her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, who welcomed daughter True with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in April.

"Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source said. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Are Too Cute In Matching Outfits

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner May Get Pregnant Together Again 'Soon'

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Slam Internet Pranksters for Faking Travis Scott Cheating Pic

Related Gallery