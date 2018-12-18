Ariana Grande was snapped out and about in New York City on Tuesday, days after her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, posted worrying messages on social media.

The 25-year-old songstress looked somber in head-to-toe black as she was spotted for the first time since Davidson declared he was finding it difficult to go on with life in an Instagram post on Saturday. He has since deleted his Instagram account.

Grande was once again headed to NBC Studios, where she reportedly attempted to visit Davidson over the weekend, but was turned away.

As she headed out, the “Thank U, Next” singer was quizzed about the upside-down Christmas tree that she has hanging from the ceiling of her apartment, to which she indicated that the tree reflected her current state.

“Sometimes the world is a little upside down,” she said.

Grande’s world has undeniably been turned upside down in recent months, which have seen her dealing with the death of her former love, Mac Miller, as well as her broken engagement to Davidson.

The two split in October and Davidson’s last Instagram post revealed he was possibly contemplating ending his life.

“I really don't want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote. “I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

Following the post, Grande appeared to try and see the Saturday Night Live comedian.

"I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she tweeted. “I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Grande likely meant that she was downstairs at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where Davidson films Saturday Night Live, or at his apartment.

See more on Grande and Davidson below.

