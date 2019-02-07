Diamonds, rosé and dogs make Lisa Vanderpump a very happy girl.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is extra happy these days, because she’s got a lot more dogs in her life thanks to her new gig on Facebook Watch’s new interactive competition series, World’s Most Amazing Dog, premiering Feb. 7.

“It's been the most incredible kind of experience, it really has,” she gushes to ET. “Everybody submits these unbelievable videos of their dogs doing the most incredible things, so I just sit with George Lopez going, ‘Oh, my God. That cannot be true. Oh, my God, that's fantastic.’ So, sometimes it's really cute and funny, and sometimes they do these extraordinary tricks.”

“I mean, they're super smart, some of these dogs,” she adds. “And, they're gonna win $100,000 if they win!”

The set-up is something like America’s Funniest Home Videos meets America’s Got Talent, just all about man’s best friend. Viewers from all over the globe can submit videos of their dogs doing amazing things, from simple tricks to extraordinary feats of heroism, for Lisa and her co-judge, George, to review alongside the show’s host, comedian Preacher Lawson.

“We’re very badly behaved!” the Vanderpump Dogs founder admits of her and George. “We have so much fun.”

Still, it will take a lot for Lisa and George to be impressed.

“The standard's quite high, I have to say,” she admits. “These dogs, I mean they're so smart. Some of them have opened the fridge, to get the beer out -- all sorts of things. And some of them do a plethora of tricks. So, they're very, very smart. You're gonna love it.”

Get a first look here:

After each episode, submissions will be opened up again for future episode consideration and, like Lisa mentioned, the winner ultimately walks away with $100,000.

“I think everybody enjoys seeing man’s best friend doing something exceptional, and funny stuff, as well,” Lisa notes. “It’s unlike any other show in that respect. I think it's going to be a big hit. I mean, they've had thousands of submissions!”

“It's got such a feel-good factor, and it's quite incredible the things they do,” she adds. “We think of them as our pets, but I also think it really enlightens you as to their talents and what they can do -- and you know, I was gobsmacked, shocked... what do you say in America? Astounded?”

“You watch these videos and I thought, how can this dog be this smart?” Lisa continues. “But then, you know, we have seen over the years, the cancer-detecting dogs, the seeing eye dogs... but to actually see it in the feel-good factor, with the fun? They have a lot of fun. And they really are something, really talented. It's a fabulous show.”

World’s Most Amazing Dog premieres today, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch. You can also see Lisa every Monday on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, and every Tuesday on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, starting Feb. 12.

