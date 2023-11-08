Ariana Madix is showcasing her remarkable ability to multitask, impressing audiences both on the dance floor and at last weekend's BravoCon.

Madix has been showcasing her dance moves on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, and this week's performance left judges and fans in awe.

The Vanderpump Rules star and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, took the stage and delivered a sultry, stunning cha-cha set to Britney Spears' iconic hit, "I'm a Slave 4 U." The performance was nothing short of breathtaking, embodying the essence of Spears’ captivating style.

The night was filled with high-energy performances, but Madix's tribute to the Princess of Pop stood out as one of the evening's biggest highlights. The judges were equally impressed, with pop legend and guest judge, Paula Abdul, awarding the pair a flawless 10 for their mesmerizing performance. Madix and Pashkov received three nines from the other judges, resulting in an impressive score of 37 out of 40.

Madix's journey on Dancing With the Stars this week was made even more extraordinary by her commitment to her fans at BravoCon, an event that celebrates the Bravo TV network's reality stars and shows. Madix shared her experience with ET's Denny Directo, where she discussed the challenges of having two dances in a single week while also attending BravoCon in Las Vegas.

Madix revealed how she and Pashkov unconventionally rehearsed for their DWTS routines. "We rehearsed in Vegas from midnight to three o'clock in the morning on Friday," Madix shared.

Madix also expressed her hopes that Spears herself would be pleased with their tribute. "Do you think she'll see it?" she pondered. Her homage to the pop icon undoubtedly struck a chord with Spears' fans and the judges.

The reality star also spoke with ET's Brice Sander on the second day of BravoCon, and had a lot to say about her ex, Tom Sandoval, and the upcoming season on Vanderpump Rules.

When asked about the experience of sitting on stage at BravoCon with her ex, Ariana responded, "It was actually great, I think because we got the hard stuff out of the way, and then it's fun stuff."

The conversation quickly turned to the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Ariana shared her thoughts on the new season's trailer, saying, "I'm slightly nervous giving the tone of that teaser. It kind of felt like there was something being set up. ...Look, I can only just do me. I can't control any of that. ...Reliving stuff always sucks."’

On Friday, during the first day of BravoCon, the network announced that Vanderpump Rules, which follows Lisa Vanderpump and her former SUR employees, will premiere its 11th season in January.

The upcoming season will document the cast picking up the pieces in the wake of Scandoval, the fan-named term for Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss which ended his nearly decade-long romance with Madix.

When asked about the possibility of her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, making an appearance in the upcoming season, Ariana responded, "Here and there, maybe like once or twice. I mean, it's just so not his thing, but he was a really good sport about it, and so yeah, I really appreciate that."

