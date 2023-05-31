While Leviss did not join the cast until the very end of the episode, she was on-hand in a nearby trailer, where she was watching a live feed of the taping. Leviss was sequestered to the trailer due to her restraining order against Scheana Shay, who she alleged punched her after finding out that Sandoval had cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, following their joint Watch What Happens Live appearance in March.

The episode sees the group break for lunch, an opportunity Sandoval uses to visit Leviss in her trailer and discuss what's gone down thus far.

Sandoval tells Leviss that the group is making them out to be "pathological liars," a label they both vehemently deny.

"I see that, yeah," Leviss replies. "Even though we know that we're not and we haven’t lied about anything besides this affair."

The pair continue to discuss Sandoval's comments about his and Madix's intimacy. From what Leviss is seeing on-screen, she tells Sandoval it looks like he and Madix had a solid relationship.

"I feel like she felt like you wanted to keep the relationship working because you never broke up with her," Leviss tells him.

"Yes," Sandoval admits. "In a sense. Maybe I should've, we should've done this earlier."

Leviss seemingly attempts to take some accountability for her part in the affair, calling it a product of a "transitional phase" in her life that went "too far."

"It just sucks, because, like, my entire character is in question now," Leviss shares. "I have gone through a transitional phase in my life this summer, and I think the pendulum swang a little too far the other way. And this is my wake-up call."

"I believe in you," Sandoval reassures her before giving her a hug and stepping outside the trailer.

While reunion filming is far from over, it seems Sandoval is done for the day and he tells producers that he wants a "real break" where he and Leviss aren't being filmed.

When a producer tells him he's welcome to get lunch, Sandoval fires back and insists that he wants to chat with Leviss without cameras.

"I need a break from filming!" Sandoval shouts in the producer's face.

"Stop filming me!" he continues to scream. The producer informs him that as long as he continues to talk, he'll be filmed.

"You’re not understanding," Sandoval pleads, continuing his ask to speak to Leviss off-camera.

"I don’t feel relaxed, she doesn’t feel relaxed, either," Sandoval says. "We have to watch what we f**king say. Like, I don't… I don't want that! I’m in a very delicate position right now."

The producer tells Sandoval to "take a beat," to which Sandoval replies, "this needs to take a beat," wildly motioning to the cameras and microphone.

The producers eventually give in and the cameras leave Sandoval and Leviss before returning to the set, where taping is set to continue.

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

