James Kennedy's sobriety is due in part to Scandoval. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the 32-year-old DJ told Lala Kent, who's also sober, why he decided to cut out alcohol for good.

"Obviously when the Tom and Raquel stuff happened a lot of emotions were flowing," James said of Tom Sandoval's affair with his ex, Rachel Leviss, who was previously known as Raquel.

"Ally and I were fighting a lot, especially when I would be getting drunk, basically," he continued of his current love, Ally Lewber. "What does it start with? Comments on Instagram? Was it about Tom and Raquel? Was it about me showing too much emotion about Tom and Raquel? And then she went and stayed at her friend's house. I came home and the cats were gone. [She stayed away] for two nights. She took the cats."

James recalled being "so upset" to discover his house empty, explaining, "It wasn't the energy that was there before."

"I was willing in that moment to do anything to get her back," he told Lala. "I was like, 'I'm sorry. I'm not going to drink anymore. This is basically the deal.'"

In a confessional, James, who said sobriety is "a forever thing" for him, explained why quitting alcohol this time around is different than his previous attempt.

"Last time I quit it was definitely for the relationship," he said of his romance with Rachel. "I quit drinking for two and half years and then thought, 'You know what? F**k it. I'm going to drink again, because I'm single now. I can have a couple drinks.'"

"But this time I'm doing it for myself. Because I'm doing it for myself, it's going to better my life, better my relationship, better my friendships, better my job, better my DJing career. I've seen those benefits before, and I definitely want to see them again," James continued. "I'm 31 now and I really do want to focus on my health. I don't want to be an alcoholic 40-year-old that loses everything."

Later in the episode, James was delighted to be reunited with Graham Cracker, the dog he once shared with Rachel. Lisa Vanderpump surprised James with the pup, explaining that he was turned over to her after some biting incidents.

Rachel rehomed Graham after checking herself into a mental health facility, surrendering him to trainers at California Doodle Rescue in April 2023.

"I'm feeling anger. I'm feeling sad. I'm feeling confused. He's my best friend. And it's literally a f**king dream come true that he's back with me. I still don't know how it's f**king possible," James, who's since changed the dog's name to Hippie, told the cameras. "... It was Graham's destiny to make his way back to me, to his true home."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

