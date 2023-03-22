Ariana Madix is not in the mood to answer questions about one Raquel Leviss. Especially while on a coffee run.

The 37-year-old was out and about Tuesday in Los Angeles when a videographer asked her if Leviss has apologized for her and Tom Sandoval's tryst and the subsequent fallout that's impacted just about everyone within the Vanderpump Rules orbit.

"I don't know who you're talking about," Madix shot back in video obtained by Page Six.

If the clap back sounds familiar, it's because Mariah Carey used very similar language directed at Jennifer Lopez.

In any event, Madix made it very clear in the video that she's not in the mood to talk about anything revolving around Leviss. When asked if she's "excited" about the upcoming season 10 reunion, Madix also wanted no part of that question.

"What do you think?" she shot back.

With the reunion slated for Thursday on Bravo, a source told ET that Madix is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion by "preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it." The source added, "She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece."

“She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild,” the source also said.

She also changed up her look, after recently debuting a blonde hardo and cutting off several inches. She also recently attended a wedding in Mexico, where she was seen dancing and having a blast. That wedding, however, was planned well before Sandoval's affair.

On Tuesday, Madix's friend, Kenyon, set the record straight after the midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules dropped, which showed a topless Madix taking a dip with Kenyon, who was naked. But Kenyon insists it's not what it looked like.

On TikTok, Kenyon confirmed, "Yes, that's me naked in a pool with Ariana on the Vanderpump Rules trailer that everyone is talking about."

"It's me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," he added, before joking, "Make sure you guys support my friend's show on Wednesdays on Bravo. It's called Vanderpump Rules if you've never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the last 10 years."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Ariana Madix's Friend Speaks Out After Skinny Dipping in 'VPR' Trailer

Jax Taylor Believes Tom Sandoval 'Manipulated' Raquel Leviss

Inside Ariana Madix's First Public Appearance Since Scandoval

Related Gallery