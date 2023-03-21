Ariana Madix's Friend Sets Record Straight After Skinny Dipping in 'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Husband Divorcing After 4…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
'Vanderpump Rules': Jax Taylor Shares Message to Tom Sandoval Fo…
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
Watch Nick Lachey's Paparazzi Encounter That Reportedly Led Him …
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Biggest Complaint' About Marriage to Mark Co…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
Brett Kenyon is denying a romance with Ariana Madix. After Vanderpump Rules' first post-Scandoval footage was released, fans noticed Madix's topless swim with her male pal, but Kenyon was quick to set the record straight on social media.
On TikTok, Kenyon confirmed, "Yes, that's me naked in a pool with Ariana on the Vanderpump Rules trailer that everyone is talking about."
"It's me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up," he added, before joking, "Make sure you guys support my friend's show on Wednesdays on Bravo. It's called Vanderpump Rules if you've never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the last 10 years."
@brettken13#stitch with @stephwithdadeets yes, it’s me skinny dipping & yes i’m 💅🏻🏳️🌈 #vanderpumprules#teamariana#vanderpumprulesseason10#pumprules#pumprulesbravo#arianamadix#scandoval♬ original sound - Brett Kenyon
In a separate post on the app, Kenyon posted the much talked-about moment from the trailer, along with a gif of an unbothered man eating a sandwich.
"Me watching Bravo fans go crazy this morning over the scene of me naked in the pool with Ariana knowing that I'm [gay]," he wrote, adding that he "woke up to quite the full inbox this morning" in the wake of the trailer.
Then, on his Instagram Story, Kenyon said he publicly revealed his identity "so people would leave [queen] Ariana alone."
@brettken13 woke up to quite the full inbox this morning #teamariana#vanderpumprules#scandoval#bravotv#arianamadix#pumprules♬ original sound - Brett Kenyon
Kenyon's appearance was far from the only stand-out moment in the show's midseason trailer. The footage also featured Madix telling Tom Sandoval that she wants him "to die" after learning about his affair with Raquel Leviss.
After news of Sandoval and Leviss' affair broke, Madix jetted off to Mexico to attend a friend's wedding. She went on to release her first statement about the situation, writing on Instagram that her supporters have given her "the strength to continue... through my darkest hours."
Shortly thereafter, Madix was photographed smiling while showing off a new hairstyle, as she prepared for the upcoming taping of Vanderpump Rules' reunion special.
"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement," a source told ET. "Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It's going to be wild."
Madix then made her first public appearance since the scandal began, appearing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. An eyewitness told ET that, while there "wasn't any mention" of Scandavol, the crowd did gave Madix "the loudest cheer" and chanted "Team Ariana" during the event.
"If the news about Tom hadn't dropped recently, you wouldn't have known anything could be wrong," the eyewitness said. "She was in a very bubbly mood, happy, and talkative."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jax Taylor Believes Tom Sandoval 'Manipulated' Raquel Leviss
Inside Ariana Madix's First Public Appearance Since Scandoval
See the First 'VPR' Scandoval Footage in the Explosive New Trailer
Related Gallery