Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined the show. Sandoval is now on an apology tour -- this time his sights are set on Madix.

News of their split sent shockwaves through the pop culture-obsessed world, but why? ET takes a closer look at how we got here.

Feb. 10, 2014

Nearly 10 years ago, Sandoval and Madix confirmed their relationship during the season 2 reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules. The couple then went Instagram official on their accounts. (Madix has since deleted her Instagram.)

The couple got together after Sandoval learned his then-best friend, Jax Taylor, was secretly hooking up with his then-girlfriend, Kristen Doute.

It is believed Sandoval and Madix hooked up at least once while Sandoval was dating Kristen.

Jan. 28, 2019

The couple hit choppy waters when Sandoval outed Madix for hooking up with co-star Lala Kent. During a Vanderpump Rules episode, fans watched as Sandoval told a group of his male friends about the encounter and ran the story by Kent. Word got back to Madix who was very upset.

According to People, Madix shared in a confessional interview, "I'm not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends. My sexuality is not something that is meant to sound cool to a bunch of dudes."

May 16, 2021

Wedding bells were ringing on the horizon. Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss become engaged.

The pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news, alongside some stunning snapshots of the proposal, and Leviss' shiny new sparkler as well.

Leviss shared a group of photos from the big proposal event, which took place at the same location as where the Coachella Music Festival is held.

"James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night... and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA," Leviss captioned the slideshow post.

Oct. 26, 2021

Madix opened up more about her feelings on marriage. “I think the big thing for me is that I'm not really into the whole fanfare of it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It's really more about the two people. So if it was just about us, you know, I honestly think I would be more open to it. I just don't want it to be like a big thing about having a giant wedding and a bachelorette party and all that bullsh*t.”

Nov. 16, 2021

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Madix revealed she froze her eggs. “This does not mean that I'm jumping on the baby train,” she said. “It's about having agency over my own body and my own future. It's also kind of a nice fun 'f**k you' to anybody who questions my values or my choices.”

Dec. 5, 2021

Kennedy and Leviss go their separate ways. The Vanderpump Rules stars took to Instagram to share that they were calling off their engagement. The surprising split came just six months after Kennedy popped the question.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," Kennedy wrote alongside of a photo of him and Leviss from what appears to be the Bravo reality TV show's set. "We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Leviss shared the same photo and statement on her page, informing her followers of their split.

June 2022

Multiple sources come forward to numerous outlets claiming that the affair between Sandoval and Leviss has been going on for at least several months, starting around June 2022.

"This has been going on for upwards of 6 months," a source claimed to People. "All the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed."

The source told the outlet that Madix was "blindsided" by the cheating, and that "devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

A source for Page Six described as "an insider" told the outlet that Leviss "has slept over at Tom and Ariana’s house when Ariana’s been out of town," and that the affair began "last summer."

Jan. 9, 2023

In a since-deleted tweet, Madix denied that she and Sandoval were in an open relationship after the season 10 trailer of Vanderpump Rules showed the couple confronted with the rumor, to which Madix tweeted, "We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. Thought that was obvious."

March 3, 2023

Sandoval and Madix call it quits.

A source close to production also confirmed to ET that cameras were back up and rolling as the drama played out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo.

A source told ET, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

Another source told ET, "Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel. The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she’ll be OK."

March 5, 2023

Sandoval finally publicly addressed the news of their split and the cheating allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

March 6, 2023

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to film in two weeks and Andy Cohen can’t wait. The Bravo boss confirmed on his SiriusXM Andy Cohen Live radio show that the reunion taping was quickly approaching.

"This is a reunion that's going to be… I'm girding my loins," he said.

March 6, 2023

James Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

The 31-year-old DJ posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 6, of himself, dressed in a sports coat, on the set of the hit Bravo show, ready to film an interview with the episode’s clapboard showing the scene labeled "#Scandoval." Bravo also shared a photo from the set.

March 7, 2023

A source tells ET, "Tom and Ariana are telling friends they are totally done and aren’t getting back together."

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source adds. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won’t be able to get over for a long time."

March 7, 2023

Raquel Leviss sent out legal letters to the Vanderpump Rules cast. After People reported that Ariana Madix learned of Tom Sandoval's alleged affair with Leviss by discovering a NSFW video of her on his phone, a source tells ET that Leviss is sending out legal letters to her co-stars in regard to the video.

"Raquel did send legal letters to several members of her cast," the source says. "There were a couple of variations of the letter depending on their involvement."

"Raquel did send a letter off to Tom Sandoval as well, letting him know not to show the video or distribute it, as well as to delete it," the source adds. "Raquel is hoping this letter will stop anyone from sharing or posting the video."

March 7, 2023

James Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged affair.

The 31-year-old DJ posted a video to his Instagram Story of himself, dressed in a sports coat, on the set of the hit Bravo show, ready to film an interview with the episode’s clapboard showing the scene labeled "#Scandoval." Bravo also shared a photo from the set.

A source tells ET, “James is loving every second of this and relishing in it. He was always known as the bad guy in their relationship, and he feels vindicated now. He was confused as to why Raquel stayed on the show after they broke up since she was a character through him. James always thought it was suspicious and didn’t know what her motive was. He felt like he was being used as a jumping-off point for her to get famous.”

“James knows he made mistakes in their relationship and that he wasn’t always the best boyfriend or fiancé, and he’s not denying that, but he is glad the world can see that she is not an innocent victim,” the source adds. “All the girls were rooting for Raquel to have her single girl era after her breakup with James and rallying around her and they are so disgusted and disappointed by her and Tom.”

March 7, 2023

Sandoval drew a line in the sand with the producers of Vanderpump Rules, ET has learned.

The aspiring musician filmed a scene with Leviss following the explosive allegations that the two co-stars were having an affair for months, behind Madix's back.

A source tells ET, "Tom wasn't happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he'd like to re-film the scene, but producers weren't having it."

The source adds, "Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don't listen to him."

In a since-deleted Tweet, former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor says Sandoval is refusing to film.

March 7, 2023

Lala Kent continues to go scorched-earth on Sandoval and Leviss after their cheating scandal was exposed, calling him "weak" and two individuals she "never liked."

During an Amazon Live appearance to hawk her merchandise, the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star chimed in on whether she saw Sandoval's scandal coming and how she thinks Madix is holding up in wake of the cheating scandal.

"You'll see, you'll see," said Kent when a fan asked if she saw this scandal coming before, adding that Sandoval's "mask fell."

Kent also was asked if anyone is Team Sandoval in the wake of the scandal.

"No," Kent answered. "Maybe [Sandoval's business partner and co-star Tom] Swartz. I tried to tell y’all. He’s weak. I said it first. Did I not? I said it first."

March 7, 2023

Leviss filed a restraining order against her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay. ET confirmed that Leviss filed to seek court-ordered protection from Shay following an alleged altercation between the two women.

TMZ was first to report the filing, which comes amid the fallout from Leviss' alleged affair with Sandoval.

Leviss and Shay previously made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live where she addressed her controversial supposed kiss with Schwartz, telling host Andy Cohen, "I'm just trying to live my life and I'm sorry if that offends people but it's not going to stop me from doing what I'm going to do."

A source told People that, after the taping, Leviss admitted to her ongoing affair with Sandoval while speaking with Shay, who "was furious" about the confession and reportedly got physical with Leviss over it.

March 8, 2023

Sandoval finally addressed Madix amid the cheating scandal that has rocked the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Sandoval shared a personal message on his Instagram, which he started by apologizing to "everyone I've hurt."

He then apologized to Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

The restaurant owner and musician added that he feels "really horrible" for the impact of his actions on Madix and "everyone around us."

March 8, 2023

Raquel Leviss is coming clean. Amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval during his relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET.

Read her statement in full:

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.

I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.

Although I chose to be on a reality show accepting the good and bad that comes with it, beyond my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails in addition to having had my privacy violated.

I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes." - Raquel Leviss

March 8, 2023

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz may miss season 3 of Winter House, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, “Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were anticipated to film for season 3 of Winter House, but will now miss filming due to the Vanderpump Rules saga. The Winter House cast is heading to Colorado this weekend, but now that cameras are back up for VPR, the Tom's will be filming for that.”

“There is a possibility the duo could go to Colorado later, and come in near the end of the Winter House season. Producers are now reaching out to some of the previous Winter House cast to see if they can join, and asking part-time people to now be full-time,” the source adds.

A source close to production tells ET, Tom and Tom's involvement in the next installment of 'Winter House' is "in flux," and "nothing's been confirmed either way."

March 8, 2023

ET has obtained photos of Raquel Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow, injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, in the wake of her involvement in the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal.

The photos were submitted as part of Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay. According to the court documents, obtained by ET, Leviss claims the alleged altercation occurred on March 2 at around 1:30 a.m. but that nobody else was there to witness it.

In her request for the restraining order, Leviss claims she was "pushed against a brick wall causing injury to the back of head and punched me in the face causing injury to my left eye." She added, "currently, mutual friends-coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

March 8, 2023

Stassi Schroeder is weighing in on the roiling drama at the heart of the Vanderpump Rules universe!

During a new episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, then former Vanderpump Rules cast member shared her thoughts and expert analysis of the ongoing cheating scandal surrounding Tom Sandoval's split from Ariana Madix over his affair with Raquel Leviss.

"I have been out of this situation and this environment for three years now. That’s a really long time, and I didn’t ask for that. That choice was made for me. I was removed from Vanderpump Rules, OK? And in order to cope and move on and be a healthy person, I had to, like, put some distance between myself and the show," Schroeder explained. "For the most part, this world is not my life anymore. Drama is not my life anymore. I don’t know how to digest it. I don’t know how to talk about it."

March 8, 2023

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about the highly publicized affair between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The reality star was a guest on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she addressed the scandal.

When asked for her initial reaction, Vanderpump said, "Gobsmacked."

She continued, "Flabbergasted. I mean, literally, no words. I didn't see it coming. Nobody saw it coming."

March 8, 2023

Leviss addressed the current status of her controversial relationship with Sandoval.

Following her exclusive statement to ET apologizing to Madix and sharing that she is in counseling for her "unhealthy behavioral cycle," Leviss released a second statement, addressing the status of her relationship with Sandoval.

"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," she wrote on Instagram. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead... Right now I need to heal."

March 9, 2023

Lala Kent isn't holding back! The Vanderpump Rules star got very real about her feelings for Leviss.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, Kent addressed the ongoing cheating scandal -- all of which occurred amid the ongoing filming of season 10 of VPR.

Kent admitted that she had initially recorded an entirely different episode -- which delved deep into the details of the situation -- but was told that she couldn't release it, as it is set to all play out on the show itself.

March 9, 2023

Kristen Doute isn't holding back either. The former Vanderpump Rules star and ex of Sandoval laid it all on the table in the newest episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast, sharing that she was with Madix the night she found out about Tom's seven-month-long affair with Leviss.

"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night. We were watching the band play at TomTom," Kristen shared, launching into a firsthand account of what went down. "He's done playing and we'd all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink. All of the sudden I realize Ariana's gone for, it had to be like 20 minutes or something because she left her coat and her purse."

Doute said she gave Madix's belongings to a friend and left, only later learning what happened that caused Madix to leave the restaurant TomTom early.

"So what had happened was during Tom's performance his phone fell out of his pocket and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana," Doute shared. "The real truth is that Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it."

March 9, 2023

Garcelle Beauvais has a sixth degree of separation when it comes to Scandoval! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's son, Oliver Saunders, found himself locking lips with Leviss during an episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Saunders, who is an employee at Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas, and Leviss' make-out was filmed last year and ended the recent episode of the Bravo series. According to Saunders' estranged wife, Samantha Saunders, they were still a couple when the kiss took place.

"We were together," she told ET. "I blame him. He was the married man. He chose to lie and cheat. Of course, I’m not happy with Raquel, but no, it’s his fault all this happened! It’s very traumatic for me. We had an amazing marriage and were best friends. He was a great stepdad and dad. Everything changed when he was so desperate for the camera and fame. He truly will do anything. It’s scary and sad."

ET has been told Oliver Saunders officially filed for divorce in January.

March 9, 2023

Scheana Shay is pushing back at claims made by Leviss in her recent filing for a restraining order.

Leviss' request for a temporary restraining order against Shay, filed on March 7, included photos of Leviss with a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow -- injuries she claims she suffered at Shay's hands.

Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is representing Shay, released a statement to ET, denying Leviss' accusations, both in regards to the photos she submitted and the claims she made in the documents regarding Shay and Leviss' alleged interaction.

"This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel, period," Rahmani stated. "The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months."

Rahmani's statement added, "Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward. The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing."

March 10, 2023

Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend has a lot to say!

Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Lala Kent and Kristen Doute, sat down for Scheana Shay’s episode of Dear Media's Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, and the topic of choice– Sandoval and Leviss’ affair that led to his breakup with Madix.

Doute, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, had the most to say. "This is all very surreal that this occurred with he and Raquel behind Ariana's back," she noted. "Like, there's still something I have not fully digested yet. I was literally shocked. But now, in hindsight, I'm like, yeah, that sounds about right. But I really didn't think he'd do it to her."

Kent chimed in, "He's a narcissist," she said of Sandoval. "He's going to do it to her. He's going to do it to Raquel. He's going to do it to his next partner. He's a soul-sucking human."

March 15, 2023

Vanderpump Rules is back, with the fallout from Leviss' kiss with Saunders taking center stage. On the episode, Leviss has a panic attack after Kent, Maloney and Kristina Kelly call her out for her behavior during their girls' trip to Las Vegas.

After confirming that she did in fact kiss Saunders, Leviss seems shocked that she's being judged for something she thought Kent gave her the OK to do.

March 16, 2023

Madix is speaking out following her split from Sandoval amid allegations that he had a months-long affair with Leviss.

Madix, who deactivated her Instagram after the allegations broke, returned to the platform to share her side of the story and thank the friends and Vanderpump Rules castmates who have been by her side and supportive in the aftermath.

Posting a photo of herself in a hot pink-and-green dress from a recent trip to Mexico for her friend's wedding, Madix started off the message writing, "Hi. Where to begin?"

Noting that she wanted to share her "most sincere gratitude" for the "outpouring of love and support" she's received since the news broke, Madix added, "When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."

The reality star continued, "To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels."

Madix concluded her message, writing, "What doesn't kill me better run."

March 16, 2023

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney thinks the wool was pulled over her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz’s, eyes, by Sandoval and Leviss.

Maloney was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asks her, “Do you think Schwartz was a pawn in all of this?”

“I do. Yeah, part of me believes he was duped, by both of them,” responds Maloney.

March 16, 2023

Leviss isn’t a guarantee for the upcoming Vanderpump Rules reunion, ET has learned. A source close to production says the reunion filming details "keep shifting."

The reunion is currently set to tape on March 23, and as far as the cast knows, it's still on for that day. However, Leviss' involvement in the taping still remains uncertain.

"It's really, constantly in flux," the source says of Leviss' participation, as production navigates filming with both her and Shay after the former filed for a restraining order against her co-star.

March 16, 2023

Doute is giving Vanderpump Rules fans an inside look at the post-Scandoval aftermath. While appearing as a guest on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, Doute shared some of Sandoval's text messages to Madix after news of his months-long affair with Leviss. was revealed.

"I believe it was filmed -- he was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology. He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn't validate him," Doute said of Sandoval's apology to Madix, which she believes was filmed after Madix found out about the affair.

She added, "He was blaming her."

March 17, 2023

Madix has remained relatively quiet since the Vanderpump Rules scandal broke, but that’s about to change, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, "Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She's preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it. She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece."

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild," the source adds.

Madix was spotted debuting a new look, after spending several hours at a hair salon. The reality star was all smiles after dying her hair blonde and cutting off several inches. The 37-year-old then went to Universal Studios with a friend to watch a movie.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, attending a friend's wedding that was planned long before news broke earlier this month that Sandoval cheated on her with Leviss, ET has learned.

March 20, 2023

The time has come, Vanderpump Rules fans (and everyone else who has become sucked into the Scandoval of it all!). In the new midseason trailer for the Bravo reality series, viewers get to see the first footage of the fallout between Sandoval and his ex, Madix, over his alleged affair with Leviss.

Sandoval is seen kissing someone in bed as it cuts to Shay declaring herself the "OG home wrecking wh**e of this group," before saying, "and then came Lala [Kent] and now you." Shay is talking about Leviss, who laughs in the clip, which is clearly taken before the pair's alleged altercation in the wake of the cheating scandal news.

Leviss is also seen kissing Schwartz as his ex, Maloney, declares that they are not divorced yet. Leviss is also seen kissing Saunders who is "married with kids."

Leviss' ex, James Kennedy, claims that an unnamed man wants to get with Leviss as his co-stars walk away grossed out. The tension between Sandoval and Madix is then shown when he talks about "having sex with somebody four times a year."

March 21, 2023

Liezl Estipona

Madix is stepping out. Over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star made her first public appearance since Scandoval began.

An eyewitness tells ET that Madix appeared at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles for Make That Sandwich, a show where host Lindsay Ames gets friends to take turns listing ingredients to make a delicious sandwich, which she then makes live for them on stage.

At the event, Madix greeted an energized and eager audience, playing the sandwich-making gameshow alongside Andrea Jin, Michael Glazer, TikTok's Salt Hank, Fibula, and Ames' co-host, Brianna Sedor. This isn't Madix's first time on the show. She has played numerous times, and has supported the show for years as a pivotal player, which makes sense as her sandwich shop, Something About Her, is set to open soon.

For more on #Scandoval, check out the links below.

