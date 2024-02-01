Tom Sandoval Dating Victoria Lee Robinson After Rachel Leviss Affair

Tom Sandoval appears to be scandal-free -- and off the market again!

A source close to the Vanderpump Rules star confirms to ET that he and model Victoria Lee Robinson are dating.

"They've been hanging out and enjoying their time together," the source says.

Another source tells ET, "The couple has been hanging out for a couple of months and get along really well."

Tom and Victoria's relationship status has been a question among their followers, who have noticed the pair spending time with each other. According to TMZ, the couple started as friends before things heated up.

Victoria -- who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio -- and Tom have been getting cozy as recently as Wednesday, when they appeared on each other's Instagram Story while out in Los Angles at Schwartz & Sandy's.

In the pics, the pair gets close as they pose for a selfie. In one pic, Victoria kisses a smiling Tom on the cheek.

The 40-year-old reality star's romance comes on the heels of the turbulent year he's had, following the fallout of Scandoval -- where his affair with co-star Rachel Leviss was exposed causing the end of his years-long relationship with Ariana Madix.

In January, Tom spoke with ET and shared how he's evolved since the highly publicized drama.

"Going through that has really helped me put in perspective things that are really important," he said. "[It] helped me grow, as far as prioritizing certain things. And [it] really just put me to the test to see what I'm made of."

This week, season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo. While Rachel has not returned, Tom and Ariana are still working things out post-split as they still share a residence.

For her part, Ariana has moved on and is currently dating Daniel Wai.

