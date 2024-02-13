Tom Sandoval had dark thoughts amid Scandoval. On Tuesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval revealed that he struggled with suicidal thoughts when news that he cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss, who was formerly known as Raquel, broke.

The episode began at Sandoval's birthday, which Tom Schwartz agreed to attend for a brief period.

"I know he's a doucher and everyone hates him right now, but you don't come by friendships like that often in life and I don't think I want to give up on it," Schwartz told the cameras.

Sandoval appreciated Schwartz's support, as well as that of everyone else who came out for his big day, including his former SUR co-worker, Billie Lee, and his band's manager, Jason Bader.

"I can't begin to express how truly grateful I am for all the people that have stuck around. These people have put up with so much hate because of things I did. Billie had transphobic remarks, Jason got threats, just being my friend," Sandoval said through tears. "It really, really means a lot to me. More than anything."

After his birthday bash, Sandoval went to see Lisa Vanderpump, who encouraged him to stop dragging his feet and agree to sell the house he shares with Ariana.

"I'm trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me," Sandoval said. He didn't get any sympathy from Lisa, though, as she pointed out, "You created it."

"I created it, but it's still a lot, Lisa," he said, before noting that, on top of everything, he'd been dealing with the death of his pal, Ali Rafiq. After that loss, Scheana Shay reached out to Sandoval to offer support, but he wasn't receptive to her offer.

"You know what, Scheana? You know what I need from you? I need you to take a day off from f**king dragging my name through the dirt. It's really just kick Tom while he's down. Let's kick Raquel while she's down... It's so f**ked up, man," Sandoval told Lisa, before expanding on his gripes in a confessional.

"About a month ago, Scheana had this guy Nema [Vand], who Raquel dated for a short time last year, on her podcast. He claimed that I had told Raquel that Ariana and I were in an open relationship, which by the way is not true," he told the cameras. "But on top of that, he went on to say all these very explicit things like that Raquel was begging for him to have sex with her on Scheana's bed."

Back at his conversation with Lisa, Sandoval complained, "I just want to move on!" Lisa, however, insisted that he needed to stop being "so angry."

"I'm not living my rockstar dreams. I'm f**king literally growing. It's f**king grueling f**king work!" he yelled, to which Lisa replied, "Have some remorse! Have some sensitivity!"

"I am!" Sandoval insisted. "If I f**king say I'm sorry and I cry, oh, crocodile tears. I battle with f**king suicide."

In a confessional, Sandoval added, "I was hanging on by a thread. Your walls start closing in. You can't see outside of, like, the hurt, the pain. You can't dream about better days. I was getting to the point where I felt like, what's the f**king point?"

The reveal shook Lisa, who told the cameras, "Tom Sandoval assured me after the reunion when I called him on the car on the way home. I said, 'You promise me, Tom. If ever you have any thoughts like that.' He said, 'I'm not that person. I wouldn't do that.' So to hear him say he's had those thoughts and he didn't call me, that scares the f**king living daylights out of me. After losing my only sibling to suicide, I can't hear that and do nothing about it."

Later, Lisa expressed her concerns about Sandoval to Schwartz, telling him, "He was so low that he actually said, 'I've had some really dark thoughts.'" Schwartz admitted that he didn't know about his pal's struggles until he found out from someone else.

"When I hear that, that scares the life out of me, because my brother said a similar thing to me, and then, suddenly, it's too late," Lisa said, before encouraging Schwartz to "try and help change this whole narrative" by getting the whole group together for a trip to Tahoe.

Schwartz tried to do just that when he showed up for James Kennedy's DJ gig at SUR, but was met with a chilly reception from the group.

"I gave up on you a long time ago, and my life is better for it," Ariana told Schwartz. "Good luck. Everything anyone says to you about any of this s**t is always going to fall on deaf ears. You're a lost cause... This isn't going to be a situation where you bridge some sort of gap and he comes back into the fold."

"I miss the old group dynamic," Schwartz complained, to which Ariana responded, "No one destroyed that but him."

Sandoval also made an appearance at See You Next Tuesday, and managed to convince Scheana to talk to him outside. That conversation didn't go over well, though.

When Scheana slammed Sandoval for blocking her when she reached out about Ali, Sandoval responded, "I felt like maybe you were just doing it to say that you did."

"I have a heart," Scheana said. "You have not been acting like you have a heart... You don't need to keep doubling down and acting like the villain, Tom."

"It's been f**king relentless," Sandoval said of the press against him. "I get you're doing podcasts for money, but at a certain point it's too much, it's too far."

Scheana encouraged him to "humble yourself," telling him, "Everything you're doing is literally the definition of a narcissist... My advice to you is humble yourself and have some humility."

Sandoval proceeded to confront Scheana about her podcast interview with Nema, which she said she did because people didn't believe her when she claimed that Rachel told someone that Ariana and Sandoval had an open relationship.

"When my character is being questioned, yes, it is my business," Scheana said.

"But it wouldn't have ever had to have been if you hadn't brought it up to begin with," Sandoval fired back.

Scheana wasn't standing for that, as she yelled, "It would've never been if you hadn't f**ked Raquel to begin with!"

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

