Tom Sandoval is making some allegations against his ex. On Tuesday night's episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom returned to the home he still shares with Ariana Madix following his affair with Rachel Leviss, who was previously known as Raquel.

Tom was largely absent from the season 11 premiere, coming home in the final minutes after filming Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"I found myself these past few months on the receiving end of more hate than I have ever gotten in my entire life," he told the cameras. "I realize that I have to be able to handle those things that life is throwing at me, but also, I wanted to punish myself. Penance through pain."

Now that he was back in the real world, Tom was hoping to celebrate his birthday with an at-home party, a request he asked his assistant, Ann Maddox, to relay to Ariana, even offering to put his ex up in a hotel for the evening.

Ariana was quick to shoot down the request, telling Ann, "That's not happening. I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

"I'm spiraling thinking about what his parties used to be like. There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting [things] everywhere," Ariana said in a confessional. "And it would be three, four, five, sometimes six in the morning, but now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that s**t."

Ariana was also not putting up with Tom's efforts to buy her out of their shared home, explaining to Lala Kent, "I'm not here for him trying to assert his dominance, be louder, be more obnoxious, make me uncomfortable, and then I cower and let him do whatever."

"I'm not gonna just like pack up my clothes and hitchhike down the road because Tom offered me a measly sum of money," she told the cameras. "The fact of the matter is, he broke the home. He f**ked all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just keep it."

Things were also on the outs between Tom and his best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, as the latter Tom felt like the former one abandoned their business in the wake of his scandal. After Schwartz criticized Sandoval's decision to go on tour instead on working on stuff at home, Sandoval explained his reasons for doing so.

"I can feel that you're angry at me, but obviously I f**king had to tour and stuff," he said. "My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, f**king eight months, man. I'm literally, like, moving $1,000 around to this account, I'm moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage."

In a confessional Sandoval added, "I've been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts. Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It's kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back."

After that explanation, Schwartz asked Sandoval "Are you going to stick with me or what?" While Schwartz's response -- "I feel like I'm going to do what's best for me." -- wasn't exactly what Sandoval hoped, their friendship may be salvageable as Schwartz showed up to Sandoval's birthday party at the end of the episode.

Not on the mend is Sandoval's relationship with James Kennedy, who was previously engaged to Rachel. While the DJ attempted to mend fences by showing up to Tom's birthday party, he left in a huff -- even peeing on a bush outside -- after not getting an apology.

"Nothing makes it OK for him to be lying to my face for six months, outcast me from the entire group, make me seem like I was crazy," James told the cameras, "all because he was just getting his d**k wet."

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

