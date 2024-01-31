Ariana Madix will absolutely not be granting Tom Sandoval's birthday wish on Vanderpump Rules. In fact, the 38-year-old Chicago star is threatening to call the cops on him instead.

In a sneak peek of next week's episode, airing Tuesday on Bravo, Tom's assistant, Anne, is tasked with the awkward job of relaying her boss' birthday party plans to his ex-girlfriend as they continue to cohabitate in the Valley Village home they share.

"Tomorrow's my birthday," he begins. "I wanted to just, like, have people over."

After a brief pause, he adds, "Ariana's obviously invited if she wants to come."

After Anne gently suggests, "I think she'll be busy," Tom comes up with an alternate plan.

"You can ask her if she wants to stay in, like, a nice hotel," he says. "I could get her a nice hotel room."

But Ariana is less than thrilled at the prospect, offering a pointed response to when approached with the idea.

"That's not happening," Ariana fires back with an icy smile. "I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else."

For good measure, she adds, "If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

In a video confessional, Ariana explains that the idea sent her "spiraling" over memories of Tom's previous parties.

"There would be loud music playing, mess, disgusting, everywhere, and it would be, like, three, four, five, sometimes six in the morning," she elaborates. "But now that we're not together, I'm not putting up with that s**t."

Tom turned 40 on July 7. At the time, pal Billie Lee shared a series of videos on Instagram indicating that they did, in fact, end up ringing in the occasion with a celebration at Tom's home.

On Tuesday's season 11 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana discussed how she and Tom managed to live in the same home after he cheated on her with Rachel Leviss last year. The subsequent fallout from his infidelity has since been dubbed "Scandoval."

"Three months ago, when Tom blew up our lives, I was not, like, prepared to be kicked out of my house and start a whole new frickin' life," Ariana said in a confessional. "So, even though we still live under the same roof, I've been able to maintain a no-contact policy."

"We communicate via his assistant, Anne," she continued, "which is great for me because I don't have to look at his stupid face, but bad for Anne, because that's literally her job."

Earlier this month, Ariana sued her ex, seeking a "partition by sale" of the home they bought in 2019, signaling her desire to sell the property and split the proceeds.

Meanwhile, Ariana has been spending time in New York as she prepared to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the revival of Kander & Ebb's Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre. She made her razzle-dazzling debut on Monday night, with VPR co-stars Sheana Shay and Lala Kent in the audience, as well as her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai.

