Raquel Leviss is sharing the details of her attempted reconciliation with Ariana Madix following her affair with Tom Sandoval.

Paparazzi caught up with Leviss outside of a nail salon in West Hollywood, ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, which is set to start filming on Thursday. In the video, obtained by TMZ, Leviss, who was dressed down in a hoodie and leggings told the cameras that she tried to apologize to Madix for her part in the "Scandoval" of it all, but says it wasn't received well.

"We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," Leviss, who showed off a scar on her eyebrow she said was from her alleged altercation with Scheana Shay, said. While she said she preferred "not to say" when asked what Madix's response was, she maintained that apology was not received well.

Leviss also divulged some details on the months-long affair with Sandoval, telling the cameras that the pair started off as friends before developing into something more.

"It started off as a friendship, and it turned into something more, but I'm sure we'll go into detail on all of that tomorrow at the reunion," Leviss shared.

She also shut down rumors that her rumored lip-lock with Tom Schwartz was meant to be a cover for her affair with Sandoval.

"No, that's not true," Leviss said. "I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz. And there's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a cover-up."

As for the status of her relationship with Sandoval, Leviss said the pair are pressing pause on things while they try to get through "these next few steps."

"I don't know where our relationship is gonna be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry," the Vanderpump Rules star explained. "I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes. We're not putting a label on anything. Just kind of taking a break for now."

Leviss is also staying off social media amid the fallout from the affair, adding, "It's been a lot. I've been kind of off social media altogether. I've been advised to do that. But I guess, there's consequences to my actions. I wasn't really thinking things through too much. So, here we are."

The new video comes just hours after Leviss landed back in Los Angeles after spending some time in Tucson, Arizona with her family. Following her return, ET has learned that Leviss will be attending the show's highly anticipated season 10 reunion with her co-stars on Thursday.

"Raquel will be at the Vanderpump Rules reunion, in person. Raquel wants to be there to show her face and apologize to Ariana [Madix] in person," a source told ET.

Although Leviss previously spoke out about the scandal in an exclusive statement to ET and tried to apologize to Madix privately after news broke of the scandal, this will be the first time she’ll see her former friend in person.

