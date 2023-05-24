Fans React to 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: From Savage Clap Backs to Cast In-Fighting
In the words of the great Scheana Shay, "It's all happening."
And it quite literally did, in part one of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion Wednesday. The hour-long event saw a full breakdown of Scandoval, from separate sit-downs with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, to a timeline flub from Tom Schwartz, viewers finally got the inside scoop on Sandoval's affair with Leviss, and the epic aftermath that followed.
Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to part one, with #teamariana trending on Twitter throughout the episode.
The pile-on was on Sandoval from the start, and while Lisa Vanderpump tried to step in and defend the Tom Tom co-owner, the cast wasn't having it, and social media was loving it.
"Sandoval: 'I just wanna say—' Literally everybody," the fan tweeted, sharing a clip of someone in the corner of room being pelted with trash.
Another user shared a similar tweet, using another Bravo moment to poke fun at Sandoval's "crocodile tears."
"S*ndoval: *tries to squeeze out a tear* Everyone:," the user wrote alongside a clip of a viral Real Housewives of New Jersey spat.
"5 seconds in and they are absolutely roasting Sandoval #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion," another viewer tweeted.
If Sandoval was the villain, it seems like James Kennedy emerged as the night's hero with social media applauding his savage clapbacks at Sandoval and his outbursts, albeit wild at times.
See more reactions to part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion below:
The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
