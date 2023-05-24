In the words of the great Scheana Shay, "It's all happening."

And it quite literally did, in part one of the three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion Wednesday. The hour-long event saw a full breakdown of Scandoval, from separate sit-downs with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, to a timeline flub from Tom Schwartz, viewers finally got the inside scoop on Sandoval's affair with Leviss, and the epic aftermath that followed.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to part one, with #teamariana trending on Twitter throughout the episode.

The pile-on was on Sandoval from the start, and while Lisa Vanderpump tried to step in and defend the Tom Tom co-owner, the cast wasn't having it, and social media was loving it.

"Sandoval: 'I just wanna say—' Literally everybody," the fan tweeted, sharing a clip of someone in the corner of room being pelted with trash.

Another user shared a similar tweet, using another Bravo moment to poke fun at Sandoval's "crocodile tears."

"S*ndoval: *tries to squeeze out a tear* Everyone:," the user wrote alongside a clip of a viral Real Housewives of New Jersey spat.

"5 seconds in and they are absolutely roasting Sandoval #PumpRules #pumprulesreunion," another viewer tweeted.

5 seconds in and they are absolutely roasting Sandoval #PumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/0baPDvujaS — The Ordacity (@TheOrdacity) May 25, 2023

If Sandoval was the villain, it seems like James Kennedy emerged as the night's hero with social media applauding his savage clapbacks at Sandoval and his outbursts, albeit wild at times.

See more reactions to part one of the Vanderpump Rules reunion below:

Ariana when she first saw Sandoval at the reunion… “Well he looks like shit”😂😂 #PumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/IWWKEWl2HH — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) May 25, 2023

JAMESSSS CLEARING SANDOVAL RN LMAOOOO REALLY SHUTTING DOWN THE CROCODILE TEARS 😭#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/Y5H9ZMyJQb — jadyn (@jjburk_) May 25, 2023

Not James being an icon in the first five minutes of the reunion.



“Didn’t cross his mind”😒



Pull yourself together, Crocodile tears, mimicking Sandoval sobbing



That’s didn’t hit for me



Well it’s not hard to complete with Schwartz and a clown💀 #PumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/PplLJWEHOC — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) May 25, 2023

the entire group as soon as sandoval started his fake crying #PumpRules#PumpRulesReunionpic.twitter.com/EWbqQSLC3a — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 25, 2023

Calling Raquel a “mistress” is crazy, she’s a side bitch #pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/UEBDkdDdcO — B*$$Y FAIRY 💅🏾 (@Dezusss_) May 25, 2023

Intimacy problems does not excuse cheating. You fix the problems or you leave. Say it louder for the BACKK #PumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/SotkR19OLY — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) May 25, 2023

there’s times when i really love james, and this is def one of them#PumpRules#PumpRulesReunionpic.twitter.com/XH50FDwRtZ — g 🦕 (@gretchen0912) May 25, 2023

When James and LaLa are on the same team they are unstoppable #pumprulesreunion#pumprulespic.twitter.com/iUw0JH5xOR — The Opinion Minion (@AnOpinionMinion) May 25, 2023

THIS is just the funniest thing to watch. Dumb and Dumber can’t keep their stories straight #PumpRules#pumprulesreunion#Scandovalpic.twitter.com/5BuxNCKzST — Bravo TV Rant Page (@bravotvrant) May 25, 2023

Raquel’s face when she started realizing Tom was cheating on her with Ariana while he cheated on Ariana with her…#Scandoval#PumpRulesReunion#VanderpumpRules#BravoTVpic.twitter.com/vqoDgQmitG — BravoUniversity (@LoveK000) May 25, 2023

I'm telling you: this is beginning of the end for Tom & Tom's relationship. #pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/DZsOyGjmXA — Bring Back Mary Cosby (@AdventuresTiana) May 25, 2023

The fact that Ariana has had TWO commercials during this broadcast and Sandoval can’t sell 2 for 1 tickets to his cover band shows brings me so much joy #PumpRules#pumprulesreunionpic.twitter.com/YgFRyH86lU — Marisa Vrona (@MarsVars) May 25, 2023

The three-part Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion continues Wednesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

What Ariana Madix Hopes Fans Remember While Watching 'VPR' Reunion

Lala Kent: Sandoval Will Be Randall Emmett in 10 Years in 'VPR' Teaser

Lisa Vanderpump Didn’t Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Would Get Through Reunion Taping (Exclusive)

'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Scandoval (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery