Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is not pregnant, ET has learned.
Over the weekend, a TikTok user posted a video stating she got a message from someone who claimed to know Leviss' sister and that the 28-year-old was in fact pregnant.
The speculation set social media on fire, having many users assuming Leviss was pregnant with Tom Sandoval’s child, amid the two having a months-long affair that ultimately ended the bar owner's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.
The TikTok user also claimed that Leviss has "been hiding out" at her grandmother’s home in Tucson, Arizona.
Numerous sources tell ET that "Raquel is not pregnant."
One source adds, "People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding."
Last month, ET exclusively reported that Leviss had checked into a mental health treatment facility. Leviss' rep told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the rep said. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."
A second source adds that “rumors need to stop so everyone can heal and move forward."
Last week, a source told ET that "Tom and Raquel broke up" in the wake of their cheating scandal.
The Messenger first reported news of the split. A source told the outlet that Sandoval's "relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music."
"He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times," the source said. "Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."
The reality star and his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, recently played a gig in Austin, Texas, and after the show, the 39-year-old was spotted spending time with Karlee Hale.
A source tells ET, "Tom is not dating Karlee. He's been focusing on his band and what his new future will look like."
Tune in to Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo to see the rest of the scandal unfold.
