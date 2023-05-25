Ariana Madix is making new accusations against Raquel Leviss. Before the first episode of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired, Madix claimed that Leviss sent a postcard to the house that she owns with her ex, Tom Sandoval.

The latest claim comes amid Scandoval, the fan-dubbed name for Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss amid his nine year-long relationship with Madix.

In the wake of the drama, both Madix and Sandoval have continued to live in their shared home, despite photos that appeared to show Madix moving out. And while Madix has moved on romantically with Daniel Wai, Sandoval and Leviss have called it quits on their romance.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, Madix said she doubted Sandoval and Leviss' split, telling host Andy Cohen, "I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago."

That apparently wasn't the only correspondence Leviss sent to Sandoval and Madix's residence. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, less than a week after her WWHL interview, Madix said, "a postcard came to my house yesterday."

"When I got home yesterday from recording a podcast, it was in the mail. I put it on the counter," Madix said. "I mean, come on, babe, put it in an envelope... I don’t know what the deal is, but I don't believe they’re not together."

Kristen Doute, who's Madix's friend and Sandoval's other ex, addressed the mail situation during the latest episode of her podcast, Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.

"On Watch What Happens Live, Ariana talks about how Raquel sent a letter. And Andy said, 'Did you open it?' And she said, 'Nope, that's a federal crime. I just left it out for him,'" Doute said. "I was like, 'Good on you. I would've 100 percent opened it. I would've had that thing in the microwave, undone it and resealed it'... Ariana has more self-control than I do."

The podcast continued with Doute and her guests discussing the postcard, revealing that it had lightning bolts on it and a message that read something to the effect of "I saw this and I thought of you," which they deemed "really vapid and surface level."

The lightning bolt detail is an important one, earlier this season on VPR, Leviss was seen purchasing a necklace with the symbol, similar to one Sandoval owns. That was seen by many as an early hint at the affair, which had yet to be publicly revealed.

"At least that was in an envelope," Doute said of the initial letter, before stating of the postcard, "Girl, if you're going to be sending stuff to the house where Ariana lives currently, maybe put it in an envelope so she doesn't have to see it, or read it, or see the freaking lightning bolts all over it."

As for why Sandoval seems to not have discouraged Leviss' mail habits, Doute speculated, "Because he's probably thrilled to be getting fan mail sent to his house."

When ET spoke to Madix on Wednesday, she revealed what she's focusing on post-Scandoval.

"I am in a position right now where I just want to do everything and I really am enjoying myself, doing it as much as I can," she said. "I want to claim independence, I want to claim success, I want to reclaim my time. I want to claim all the good vibes and positivity and I want to be involved and leave stuff in the past."

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Ariana Madix's Endorsement Deal Blitz Post-Scandoval This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

What Ariana Madix Hopes Fans Remember While Watching 'VPR' Reunion

Ariana Madix Has Not Moved Out of Her and Tom Sandoval's Home

Ariana Accuses Sandoval, Raquel of Having Sex While She Was Home

Related Gallery