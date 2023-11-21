*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!

Dancing With the Stars celebrated Taylor Swift and her groundbreaking Eras Tour on Tuesday with a slew of fun, impassioned performances set to the pop icon's hit songs.

Tuesday's new episode saw the stalwart panel of judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, joined by choreographer Mandy Moore -- who developed all of the choreography for Swift's acclaimed Eras Tour performances.

The four talented judges scored a slew of stunning showings as the six remaining couples gave it their all to stay in the race for the Len Goodman Memorial Mirrorball Trophy.

After two hours of stylish routines and top-notch performances, it was up to America to vote on who deserved to perform once more next week, and who would be bidding farewell to the dance floor.

In the end -- through a combination of judge's scores and audience votes -- three couples were determined to be in jeopardy: Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber as well as Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold.

After making it to the final six, it was Jowsey and Rylee whose DWTS journey came to an end -- which left the pair happy but somewhat overcome with emotion when announced.

"It's been so special, I can't believe we've made it thus far, and for Rylee's first season, it's so incredible to see her live out her dreams," an emotional Jowsey shared with co-host Julianne Hough after the elimination. "I can't believe I was a part of her dreams coming true."

Meanwhile, Tuesday also saw a few truly show-stopping and spotlight-stealing numbers that simply left the judges floored.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov hit the dance floor to deliver a rumba set to Swift's single "Cruel Summer" off her 2019 album, Lover. Madix, who has been delivering consistently solid dance numbers throughout the entire season, seemed to impress Tonioli the most, earning a perfect 10 from him, as well as three 9s from the other judges, for a total of 37 out of 40.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach then took things up a notch with their Argentine tango set to Swift's tune "Don't Blame Me," off her 2017 album Reputation. The performance served as a redemption dance, of sorts, for Mraz, who struggled last week and earned some of his lowest scores in the competition.

This week, he and Karagach delivered in a big way, earning boundless praise from the judges and a flawless 40 out 40 score -- only the second perfect score on a solo dance for the entire season.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev also wowed with their own sultry, fiery Argentine tango set to Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." The nearly flawless routine earned the pair two 9s and two 10s, for a total of 38 out of 40.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were the last couple to perform during the first round of the competition, and they brought smiles to the audience with a fun, playful and high-energy quickstep set to "Paper Rings," that earned them a 38 out of 40 as well, tying them with Lawson and Chigvintsev.

The second round of the night saw the six couples face off head-to-head in a dance relay, with the winners earning three bonus points. Gomez and Chmerkovskiy went against Madix and Pashkov in a Viennese waltz relay set to "Lover," and while it was difficult to pick a winner, the judges gave the points to Gomez.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber faced off against Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold and the actress pulled off a win, bringing her up from the bottom of the leaderboard. Finally, Lawson and Chigvintsev went to the stage against Mraz and Karagach,

As for the rest of the celeb-pro couples, here's how the leaderboard looked after Tuesday's new episode:

Jason Mraz & Daniella Karagach: 43 (10, 10, 10, 10+3 -- Inaba, Hough, Moore, Tonioli, bonus)

Xochitl Gomez & Val Chmerkovskiy: 41 (9,9,10,10+3)

Charity Lawson & Artem Chigvintsev: 38 (9,10,9,10)

Ariana Madix & Pasha Pashkov: 37 (9,9,9,10)

Alyson Hannigan & Sasha Farber: 32 (7,7,8,7+3)

Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold: 30 (8,7,8,7)

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

