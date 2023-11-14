Barry Williams left it all on the dance floor on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars. However, despite his best efforts -- and those of his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd -- it wasn't enough to keep his journey going.

Williams and Murgatroyd spoke with ET's Denny Directo following Tuesday's Whitney Houston Night, and the actor had nothing but positivity for his impressive run on the season, and the love he felt from the audience in the ballroom.

"It felt electric. I felt supportive. It felt loud, and it felt good," Williams said of the audience chanting his name. "I have never had more fun on the dance floor period."

Sunday's show saw Williams and Murgatroyd perform a rumba set to "Didn't We Almost Have It All," and then face off against Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach in a dance-off that Williams won by virtue of ripping open his shirt and showing off his chest.

"I convinced him," Murgatroyd said of the dramatic shirt rip. "I was like, 'We got to go for it! If we're doing it, we gotta go!'"

While Williams has been a fan favorite, Murgatroyd admitted that she didn't expect to make it this far into the competition when the season began.

"[But] he kept surprising me every single week," she added. "the amount of dedication this man has showed me, truly has far surpassed some of my other partners' dedication, hard work and the hours that he puts in. He really gave me his time and that means everything to me."

For Williams, his DWTS legacy will be all about the joy and fun he brought to those who were cheering him on.

"There was a great connection on the dance floor and in the room tonight, and when you bring people together like that, that's what we're all about," Williams said. "That's what we're doing. We're being entertainers. We're being dancers. We're trying to build energy. We're trying to connect, and I feel like we did that tonight."

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

